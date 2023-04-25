The women of the Yellowstone universe -- Kelsey Asbille, Jennifer Landon, Aminah Nieves, Piper Perabo and Julia Schlaepfer -- traded their jeans and work shirts for some seriously stunning gowns in a new photo shoot for People Magazine's Beautiful Issue, which hits shelves on Friday (April 28).

For the cast members -- who've endured exhausting trail rides, animal rights protests gone awry, lion attacks and more as their respective onscreen characters -- the chance to get glammed up is a welcome reprieve.

Our favorite tough-talking ranch hand, Teeter, portrayed to perfection by Landon, is probably the last character we'd expect to see in makeup and a gown. But it seems that, after four years, Landon is more than comfortable living the life of a Yellowstone employee -- both onscreen and off.

"At the end of some days, it's like, what's the point? Because you were in cow poo poo all day and you're going to be in cow poo poo the next day," Landon told People. "There were days when we were literally covered in s--- from head to toe."

Advertisement

But the actor, who joked that she "put makeup on for the first time in four years" for the People photoshoot, still makes time for self-care -- even if she has to get creative.

"I travel with this tub device that I bought on Amazon, and you blow up the ring and you can put it in a tiny shower and sit in this soaking tub," Landon says. "I have to be in the bath every night."

Asbille, who plays Monica on Yellowstone, has depicted some of the most heart-wrenching moments on the series and tells the outlet "there is a physical and emotional cleanse" at the end of the workday.

Schlaepfer, who portrays Alex on Yellowstone prequel 1923, dons some of the series most stunning '20s wardrobe pieces. But she also gets her hands dirty -- literally -- as one half of the Yellowstone universe's most fearless and adventurous couples.

Advertisement

"We are so dirty at the end of every filming day, but it is the greatest feeling in the world," Schlaepfer says. "I'm used to being very dirty and soaking wet and riding horses, so it's so much fun to get all glammed up and dressed up. To put on these beautiful clothes and feel confident and feel sexy is such a nice switch-up and something I don't do every day."

Nieves, who portrays Teonna Rainwater on 1923, reflected on the last scene she shot for the series, which is slated for a second season on Paramount+.

"We're in the little stream. You probably couldn't tell that I was completely drenched, but [I was] completely," Nieves says. "I would walk and my shoes would squeak. You could see water come out of the little holes. It was bad. It was very dirty."

But Nieves says being a part of telling Teonna's important story is all worth it.

Advertisement

"You want to get the shot and you're not really thinking about it too much. I enjoyed it," she says. "I don't know. I like the dirt, the grime."

"At the end of the day, we are very much still part of this land and we are one," Nieves continues. "We are one person."

In a video shared on People's Instagram, the cast also shared what makes them feel most beautiful.

Advertisement

Yellowstone and 1923 fans will certainly want to pick up a copy of People's Beautiful Issue. In addition to the photoshoot with Asbille, Landon, Nieves, Perabo and Schlaepfer, 1923 matriarch and acting legend Helen Mirren graces the cover.