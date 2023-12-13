How to Recreate Taylor Swift’s Best Street Style Looks on a Budget

Most Swifites wouldn't hesitate to sell their off their entire closet and the rest of their worldly possessions to own any of the iconic outfits from the singer's Eras Tour (the shimmery Versace bodysuit and matching knee-high boots she wore while belting "Lover" are well worth a few (or a dozen) paychecks). But Taylor Swift's off-stage style is just as enviable — and way easier to recreate at home.
As the singer-songwriter recuperates from her globe-trotting concert series, she's spending a lot of time at home in New York City and on the sidelines of multiple Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her new beau, Travis Kelce. All of which she does while sporting some seriously stylish duds.
One of the most iconic and widely talked about looks from Swift's repertoire is the vibrant red coat she wore during a recent Chiefs game. The internet went so crazy over the look that Google searches for the term "red teddy coat" spiked by over 3,000 percent. Talk about the Taylor Swift effect.
Chances are you've already got a red teddy coat en route to your doorstep. So why not fill your wardrobe with some other Taylor Swift-inspired pieces? From other drool-worthy jackets to some statement-making tops, here are 10 Taylor Swift-approved staples that'll never go out of style.
The Furry Black Coat
If you're going to bundle up in anything this winter, make it a floor-length furry black coat like this Charlotte Simone one the singer stepped out in recently. With a fuzzy black texture and a classic silhouette, it's an easy way to elevate any outfit. And best of all? You can rock this coat with anything from jeans and boots to your fanciest party dress.
We love this ultra-glam option from Amazon, as well as this casual yet chic piece from Chic Wish. Both of which are under $100.
The Leather Blazer
No one does a leather blazer quite like Taylor Swift. The camel color, the oversized fit, and the cool-girl vibes all add up to one killer piece. For an effortless yet polished look, pair this classic staple with jeans and booties, or dress it up with a corduroy skirt as Swift did.
There are tons of faux dupes available online at a range of prices (including this under $50 option from Forever 21), but we're personally obsessed with Steven Madden's in a sleek cognac shade. Grab it in your size from Nordstrom.
The Oversized Sweater Dress
There's something so collegiate about a chunky sweater dress — especially a collared one like Miss Swift's. A pair of knee-high boots would definitely be the most obvious choice for this get-up, but we also love the idea of dressing it down with a pair of sneakers and tights.
This one in black from Walmart is perfect to wear all season long. And for something a little more Swift, this white and navy dress from Tuckernuck is simply darling.
The Corset Top
We've seen the singer rock corset tops both on stage and off, so it's clearly a staple in her wardrobe. This look requires minimal effort yet still packs a punch. It's perfect for a night out on the town being chased by the paparazzi with your football star boyfriend. Throw on a chic plaid trench like Swift did above, or rock it solo with a pair of high-waisted trousers.
This similar top from Garage is under $30 and would look killer paired with some leather pants.
The Leather Mini Skirt
Another date night must-have? A black leather mini skirt. It's flirty, edgy, and looks oh-so-cool with just about anything. Swift is seen wearing hers with a long-sleeve mesh top, but we also love the idea of combining a leather mini with a tucked-in band tee or a cozy cable-knit sweater.
Nailing this look doesn't have to break the bank, either. This one from Abercrombie & Fitch is $60, made with vegan leather and a skort. Need we say more?
The Vintage Tee
Nothing says cool girl quite like rocking a vintage t-shirt. And Swift's tee game is on point, as she's often seen wearing them while out and about. The combination of oversized old tee with biker shorts is great for those off-duty days when you're just running errands or hanging out with friends.
Lucky for us, there are plenty of affordable options available that give off the same rock 'n' roll vibes, like this one from Garage.
The Belted LBD
Every wardrobe deserves a classic little black dress, but Swift takes it to the next level by belting hers for a more defined silhouette. Paired with chunky heels and simple gold jewelry, it's a look that oozes class and sophistication.
This dress from River Island mimics Swift's style the closest with the same flare and belted waist.
The Jean Skort
Skorts are making a comeback, and we couldn't be more thrilled. They're the perfect hybrid for those hot summer days, and Taylor's denim version is an effortless way to stay cool while looking chic. Whether you dress it up with a blouse or keep it casual with a graphic tee, a jean skort is essential for the warm weather.
Snag this classic style from Mango or punch up your wardrobe with a white version from Zara.
The Loose Button-Down
When it comes to casual street style, Taylor knows the power of a simple button-down shirt. Here, she's seen one oversized and buttoned, paired with a flowy tennis skirt and simple baseball hat. The whole look is a grand sporty slam.
To recreate this effortlessly cool vibe, grab an oversized shirt like this one from Gap and experiment with all the different which ways to style it.
The Full-Plaid Getup
Monochromatic fits are all the rage these days, and Swift pulls off this all-plaid ensemble like a pro. Notice that she keeps her hair and accessories minimal, allowing the outfit to make a statement all on its own.
Want to join in on this trend? Look no further than ASOS for multiple versions of the matching three-piece suit set.
READ MORE: Country Music's Biggest Swifties Share Their Favorite Taylor Swift Song
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.