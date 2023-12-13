How to Recreate Taylor Swift’s Best Street Style Looks on a Budget

Most Swifites wouldn't hesitate to sell their off their entire closet and the rest of their worldly possessions to own any of the iconic outfits from the singer's Eras Tour (the shimmery Versace bodysuit and matching knee-high boots she wore while belting "Lover" are well worth a few (or a dozen) paychecks). But Taylor Swift's off-stage style is just as enviable — and way easier to recreate at home.

As the singer-songwriter recuperates from her globe-trotting concert series, she's spending a lot of time at home in New York City and on the sidelines of multiple Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on her new beau, Travis Kelce. All of which she does while sporting some seriously stylish duds.

One of the most iconic and widely talked about looks from Swift's repertoire is the vibrant red coat she wore during a recent Chiefs game. The internet went so crazy over the look that Google searches for the term "red teddy coat" spiked by over 3,000 percent. Talk about the Taylor Swift effect.

Chances are you've already got a red teddy coat en route to your doorstep. So why not fill your wardrobe with some other Taylor Swift-inspired pieces? From other drool-worthy jackets to some statement-making tops, here are 10 Taylor Swift-approved staples that'll never go out of style.