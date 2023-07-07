Watch the First Trailer for Luke Grimes' Netflix Rom-Com 'Happiness for Beginners'

Before the final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 hit Paramount Network (hopefully this year), Luke Grimes is temporarily hanging up Kayce Dutton's cowboy hat to take on a new role — the smoldering lead in a rom-com. Grimes stars opposite Office alum Ellie Kemper in Netflix's upcoming Happiness for Beginners, and the new trailer just dropped. Between the epic landscapes and heated looks between Grimes and Kemper, this new movie looks like the rom-com of the summer.

Based on Katherine Center's novel, Happiness for Beginners follows Helen (Kemper), a woman working on finding herself again after a divorce. She signs herself up for a backpacking survival trip on the Appalachian Trail and finds a lot more out in those woods than just learning how to camp. Kemper feels like a perfect choice for Helen, who is hilariously underprepared to face the wilderness. Grimes, on the other hand, easily looks like a seasoned pro as he takes on the role of her little brother's best friend, Jake, an unlikely character to fall for the girl.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Helen (Ellie Kemper) has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Finding herself newly divorced and a little lost, Helen decides she needs a reset and signs up for the "Adventure of a Lifetime!" The adventure is a backcountry survival course with a group of oddball strangers. From the beginning, Helen's plan to be the best hiker is tested and she finds more than just herself in the wilderness. Based on the wildly popular novel by Katherine Center, Happiness For Beginners reminds us that sometimes you have to get lost before you're found."

In the trailer, we see Helen and Jake cross paths on the trip while Helen struggles to acclimate to life in the wild. Jake slowly helps her find herself again and helps her see herself the way he sees her: as the happy woman she once was. There's a lot of 'will they or won't they' as we watch their love story slowly build. The trailer barely gives us a glimpse of the scene that looks like it might be their first kiss but the light of the campfire. Yes, please!

As one would expect from a Yellowstone alum and current Montana native, Grimes was right at home on set. Kemper told EW that the entire cast had a great connection during filming, and Grimes, in particular, was as cool as you'd expect.

"He's not only a phenomenal actor, but he's really laid back and low-key in real life. But also, not too cool," she said.

Happiness for Beginners will be avilable on Netflix on July 27.