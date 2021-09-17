Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Parents, go all out for holidays and special days when you can! Every kid will remember the flowers and goodies you got them for Valentine's Day, Christmas, and of course, Halloween. If you're not sure where to start, consider our gift guide. We rounded up Halloween gifts for all ages.

Trust me, they'll love these! So whether you're introducing your baby to Halloween, want a cute Halloween treat bag for your little one, or even want to surprise your teen with an incredible Halloween gift basket, we've got you covered.

Best Halloween Gifts for Kids

Best for Babies & Toddlers

Reading is a special bonding time between children and parents! Take the time to read about fun Halloween traditions, like pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, Halloween costume parties, and more.

Plus, there are fun facts like which country believes black cats are good luck and what candy corn used to be called. Oh, don't act like this book doesn't sound enticing for adults too! This gift idea is perfect for babies, especially if you know you won't be taking them out in the stroller to trick-or-treat!

This best seller is especially exciting since the book has lift-a-flap activities on each page. Your little pumpkin will love it. Plus, your baby or toddler definitely doesn't need (and can't be responsible enough to consume the next gift).

(More unique gifts for children under five we recommend: squishy Halloween toys and DIY Halloween craft night.)

Best for Kids & Teens

You're probably wondering, "WHAT? All of that candy for one kid!?" No! If you have a few, make the kids share. We all know king-size candy bars are truly jaw-dropping at this age, so instead of gifting your teens a small goody bag, let them pig out on some Halloween candy. It's one of the best Halloween gifts for kids they'll never forget.

If you're feeling generous, feel free to pass these out to trick-or-treaters. They will love you forever. Trust me, I still think about the neighbor that passed out HUGE candy bars on Halloween night when I was 10.

(To make things more creative: Buy a tote or gift basket to place the candy bars in, and add Halloween temporary tattoos and stickers.)

Best for Teens & College Students

Okay, so teens (and your college-aged children) will love this projector. They can stream all the Halloween-themed movies and TV shows they want on this mini projector! Movie night is a fun and safe Halloween activity for all ages, but your teenagers will love having the chance to enjoy movie night with you or with friends.

All they need is their phone, internet, and an adapter to stream a movie.

To make this gift more special: Add Disney favorites. Give the kids' a streaming service login so they can watch Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more!

Grab some party supplies and Halloween decorations so they can host their first Halloween party!

Happy Halloween, y'all!

