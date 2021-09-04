Halloween sweaters because we're adults and can't wear Halloween costumes to work. It's fine, I miss the costumes at school as a kid, but Halloween sweatshirts are the next best thing for us grown-ups!

These sweaters are perfect for teachers who want to be in the Halloween spirit, adults who need a last-minute Halloween party outfit, or for anyone who can't resist a spooky sweater.

Cute Halloween Sweatshirts & Cardigans

This fall sweater is the Halloween version of an ugly Christmas sweater. The Halloween pumpkin sweater is perfect if you don't want to dress up for Halloween celebrations or leisurewear.

I'd size up and pair this with a pair of leggings.

The Sanderson sisters might not be a fan of this Halloween crewneck sweater. (We don't care though.) I am obsessed with this crewneck sweatshirt! The famous black cat is a staple Halloween character.

The pullover is unisex, so grab it for your favorite Hocus Pocus fan.

Cardigans are the best. I mean, they're just so easy to slip on and off compared to hoodies and sweatshirts. Just grab a plain tank top and pair it with the Halloween cardigan.

It'll look cute with leggings and jeans.

For more funny Halloween sweaters, visit Amazon. Feel free to get creative this spooky season and make DIY ugly Halloween sweaters.

Happy Halloween, y'all!

