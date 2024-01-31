There have been many, many Jane Austen adaptations through the years. The best ones—"Clueless," the BBC's 1995 "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley's 2005 masterpiece—prove that, when it comes to matters of the heart, Austen's sparkling wit will never go out of style. In recent years, the Hallmark Channel has styled itself a refuge for proper Janeites. This Loveuary, the network debuts four new Austen-inspired films. We decided it's high time to rank every Hallmark Jane Austen movie that's graced the small screen.

Hallmark has been adapting Jane Austen since 2016, when Ryan Paevey played a modern-day version of Mr. Darcy in the quirky dog-showing romance "Unleashing Mr. Darcy." In 2018, the network rolled out two contemporary holiday spins on "Pride and Prejudice." One saw the queen of Hallmark Christmas Lacey Chabert play a snooty female Darcy; the other transformed Lizzie into a city-girl event planner with her eyes on Pemberley Manor.

Every Hallmark Jane Austen movie has been a contemporary retelling that plays fast and loose with Austen's novels — until now. The network will debut a period-specific adaptation of "Sense and Sensibility" in late February, ushering in a new and exciting era for those of us who love the look of Regency England. Doesn't mean we'll love Hallmark's "Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen," starring our faves Erin Krakow and Kimberly Sustad as the Dashwood sisters, any less.

Pop the kettle on and conjure an image of Colin Firth's lake scene! Below, our ranking of every Hallmark Jane Austen movie that paved the way for Loveuary 2024.