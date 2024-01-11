'Bridgerton' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date + Everything We Know So Far

Brush up on your ballroom. "Bridgerton" Season 3 is coming to Netflix on May 16 and bringing with it a whole new romance to swoon over. This season, everyone's favorite Jane Austen-inspired bodice-ripper centers on Penelope and Colin's journey from friends to lovers.

For "Bridgerton" stans, Season 3 has been a long time coming. It was announced back in April 2021, prior to the debut of Season 2. Filming began in July 2022 and wrapped in March 2023, with season stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton hanging up their plumed hats (for now).

Season 3 centers on fan-favorite character Penelope Featherington (Coughlan), a wallflower who leads a double life as a Regency-era gossip columnist and harbors a serious crush on the globe-trotting aristocrat Colin Bridgerton (Newton). During a Tudum event for Netflix, Coughlan teased that the duo will have "done some growing up" following that Season 2 finale.

For his part, Newton has said the series will show Colin in a new light: "I'm hoping that he has sort of a more sensitive side to him," he told Tudum. "I love that we are exploring a relationship that so many people have had, where you form a friendship and you get to know each other down to the core. Then it sparks something from there."

Season 3 will no doubt deliver the same steamy period romance we've come to adore, but it will also mark a departure for the hit Netflix drama: The creators deviated from the book series on which the show is based to bring Penelope and Colin's plot to the fore.

Here's everything we know about "Bridgerton" Season 3, from the official synopsis and potential spoilers to the returning cast members and two-part release format.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Bridgerton" Season 2.

What's the Plot of 'Bridgerton' Season 3?

Season 3 will focus on Penelope's blossoming romance with Colin, as well as her struggle to keep her double life as the anonymous gossip maven Lady Whistledown a secret. Here's Netflix's official synopsis:

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret. Is 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Based on a Book? In an exciting twist, Season 3 is based on "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," the fourth book in Julia Quinn's series. Book 3, "An Offer From a Gentleman," follows Benedict's love story. (Season 4, anyone?)

Who's In the Cast?

Newton and Coughlan are joined by a stellar cast of newcomers and familiar faces. In Season 3, Hannah Dodd ("Anatomy of a Scandal") takes over the role of Francesca Bridgerton, originally played by Ruby Stokes.

New characters include one Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), one Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) and one Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis).

While original cast member Phoebe Dynevor will not reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton, there are plenty of other faves to get behind in Season 3. Here's the full returning cast member list:

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

How Many Episodes Will Season 3 Have?

Like the first two seasons, "Bridgerton" Season 3 will include eight episodes.

When Will 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Be on Netflix?

For the first time in the show's history, "Bridgerton" Season 3 will be split into two batches of four episodes. Part 1 premieres May 16 on Netflix, and Part 2 arrives a month later on June 13.

Will There Be a 'Bridgerton' Season 4?

YES! Netflix renewed "Bridgerton" for Seasons 3 and 4 before Season 2 premiered. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said she'd love to keep the show going until Season 8 and beyond:

"There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight 'Bridgerton; seasons. And maybe more."

That means plenty more ballroom gossip for us! In the meantime, bask in the final few first-look images:

"Bridgerton" Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3, Part 1 premieres May 16.