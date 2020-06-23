Gwen Stefani Thanks Blake Shelton for Helping Raise Her Kids

Gwen Stefani's Father's Day Instagram post thanked boyfriend Blake Shelton for taking such good care of her three sons.

"Happy father's day Blake Shelton. Thank u for helping me raise these boys!," read Stefani's social media post, which accompanied eight photos of Shelton doing co-parenting stuff (often while wearing camouflage).

Stefani's children--Kingston James McGregor Rossdale (age 14), Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale (11) and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale (6)-- are the sons of her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of rock band Bush. Stefani and Rossdale met in 1995 and were married twice in 2002: once in London and the second time in Los Angeles.

The No Doubt singer turned "Hollaback Girl" pop star has dated her Oklahoma-born boyfriend since November 2015. The couple met in 2014 when they were costars of NBC's The Voice. In 2015, they bonded while getting over divorces--Stefani from Rossdale and Shelton from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

The following year, the couple made their big red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

"Gwen saved my life," Shelton told Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

They've been the subject of rumors over the years ranging from engagements to secret marriages. For instance, Us Weekly reported recently that the couple's ready to get married once the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic ends.

Shelton embraces such reports with his usual wit and charm.

"Those rumors are great," Blake told ET in December 2019. "Anybody that thinks that I'm married to Gwen already, I love it. My God. Who wouldn't want to be married to Gwen Stefani?"

In country music circles, the couple's known in part for chart-topping duet "Nobody But You."

