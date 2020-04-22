Blake Shelton Donates $150K to Oklahoma Food Bank

Blake Shelton is giving back to his home state of Oklahoma. The country superstar from Ada, Okla. announced he's donating $150,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma during the coronavirus pandemic. Shelton is taking part in local station KOCO 5's "Give From Home Day," which benefits the food bank.

"A lot of Oklahomans are going to bed hungry tonight. That's not something that I can live with. That's why I'm going to be donating to the Regional Food Bank, the Oklahoma Food Bank. I hope you will join me and help from home. Send in that donation because a lot of people out there are counting on us," Shelton said in a video shared by KOCO News.

KOCO's "Give From Home Day" raised more than $400,000 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shelton said he was sheltering in place in Oklahoma with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Stefani even gave Shelton an on-camera quarantine mullet.

Shelton also shared that new episodes of The Voice will likely feature contestants and coaches filming from their homes.

"We're going to have to do 'The Voice' in some fashion like this. Obviously, the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A., we're not going to be ready to have events again so it's going to be crazy. We're going to have to coach like this. It's gonna be nuts," Shelton said.

"Nobody But You," a duet with Stefani, is Shelton's current single.