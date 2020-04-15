Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton a Quarantine Mullet on 'The Tonight Show'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gave fans an inside look at their quarantine life during an April 13, 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During his interview with Fallon, Shelton said he was hunkered down in Oklahoma with "a bunch of Stefanis" and explained how he, girlfriend Gwen Stefani and Stefani's children were adapting to their new life.

"Gwen has learned how to bake bread really good -- sourdough bread," Shelton said. "Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie out here. She makes bread. I've been building fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here."

But the highlight of the interview has to be Stefani bringing Shelton's mullet back with an on-camera haircut.

"I'm gonna be helping Blake grow out his mullet. Today, we had already scheduled that it was gonna be hair cut day," Stefani said, before buzzing the sides of Shelton's hair.

Shelton is or course no stranger to the mullet and famously rocked the hairstyle in his younger days. In modern times, Shelton's new hairdo draws comparison to everyone's favorite Netflix obsession, Joe Exotic.

"Dude, you are so 'Tiger King' right now," Fallon quipped.

While Stefani worked, the couple chatted with Fallon about how their relationship has shaped their musical interests.

"There's this music that Blake turned me on to -- it's called country music. I hadn't really listened to much of that on my ska playlist." Stefani joked. "It's been really fun learning about country music...he's literally an encyclopedia juke box, like a weirdo with the knowledge. He knows everything."

Following a brief, impromptu Conway Twitty impression by Shelton and Fallon, Stefani explained that she was doing her part to introduce Shelton to her own musical roots: ska and reggae.

"We were listening to a bunch of reggae and UB40. We were building a garden out here...we had everybody on it, pulling rocks and planting and we were listening to a lot of that music that day."

Shelton also gave some insight into how his hit show The Voice will operate during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The "God's Country" singer and The Voice coach says the NBC singing competition will likely continue with remote performances and at-home appearances by the coaches.

"We're going to have to do 'The Voice' in some fashion like this. Obviously, the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A., we're not going to be ready to have events again so it's going to be crazy. We're going to have to coach like this. It's gonna be nuts," Shelton said.

The Voice will most likely operate similar to American Idol, which will resume live episodes with finalists performing live via video.

