'American Idol' Shuts Down Operations Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Add ABC singing competition American Idol to the list of TV shows impacted by COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Production staff is currently working at home, and they're making sure contestants safely return to their families.

Pre-taped episodes showing Idol hopefuls' journey to Hollywood will air as scheduled until the season reaches its live shows, originally planned to air beginning on Mon., March 30.

Per Deadline, Idol's production company Fremantle may move forward with the beginning of the live shows, but they would be done without a live audience to allow for social distancing, in line with health official's suggestions.

"There will likely need to be additional modifications made for those shows to proceed amid a pandemic," Deadline adds. "It is conceivable that the producers and ABC could use additional existing footage for an extra episode or two to buy themselves some time while they evaluate the situation and make a final decision whether to proceed with live shows and, if they do, in what shape or form."

People reports that judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie's co-star Katy Perry "seems more cautious since she is pregnant" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Fremantle production, America's Got Talent, wrapped up auditions in Los Angeles ahead of schedule last week. Additional television series and films impacted by the coronavirus crisis include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and other late-night talk shows, such daytime series as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show and potential blockbuster movies, including the release of new James Bond movie No Time, Disney's Mulan, Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman.

American Idol has always turned country music hopefuls into trending topics, ranging from past winner Carrie Underwood to current Nashville upstart Gabby Barrett.