Enjoying the summertime air doesn't have to end during the day. What if you could take your painting skills and artistic activities and have them come to life at night? Well, now you can thanks to glow-in-the-dark paint. Glow-in-the-dark paint, also known as phosphorescent paint, contains phosphors. Phosphors soak up light for a period of time before they create the iconic fluorescent glow. The great thing about fluorescent paint is that it is non-toxic and easy to wash off!

If you want to add a bright glow to your next outdoor paint party, check out one of these glow-in-the-dark paint sets from Amazon!

Best Glow in the Dark Paint

Remember those bright green glow stick necklaces you wore as a kid? Reimagine that same glow but with this paint set! You get eight containers of different luminescent pigments that contain 0.7 fl oz / 20 ml of paint. This paint works best with canvases, wood, plastic, and even metal.

Unlike those temporary glow sticks we used as a kid, these luminous paints are made with a long-lasting glow formula so you can marvel at your artwork for a long time. Get your hands on this acrylic paint set while it's still in stock!

Light up your backyard parties and more with this high-quality acrylic paint set. You get 10 colors, from sky blue to pink. Every color will continue to glow for hours after the phosphors absorb under a light source.

This set would be great for an evening paint & sip or even as a fun camping activity with the little ones. This customer used this set for a rock-painting activity.

Read More: Backyard Zipline Kits: The Best Outdoor Entertainment for Spring & Summer

I can already envision this paint set being used with Halloween stencils when it's time to paint pumpkins in the Fall. This set contains 25% more black light paint and nine neon colors, including white with a blue glow. It also has two paintbrushes to get you started. The luminescence of this set will make any art piece come to life.

This customer agrees that this glow-in-the-dark paint set is a fun twist if you paint for a hobby.

When school is out, and you need to find a way to entertain your little ones, this glow-in-the-dark makeup is perfect for face painting. This set does not contain artificial fragrance, and the main ingredients are talc, mica, and aqua. The best part is that it is washable, so you won't have to worry about walking around for a long time with glow-in-the-dark paint on your face.

These are just a few suggestions to light up your night. You can always take it to another level with glow-in-the-dark spray paint, fabric paint, and even glow powder.

Now Watch: Turn Your Backyard Into a Movie Theater With a Video Projector

loading...