There are some trends that I just won't give up. Using an essential oil diffuser is definitely one of them. In the past few years, I've had many Facebook friends talk about what aromatherapy has done for them. I've heard testimonies that certain essential oils make people feel relaxed, calm, and happy after feeling sick or fatigued.

I know many of us are diffuser users these days, but does anyone remember humidifiers? Yes, like those old school Vicks humidifiers that opened our airways on congested winter days. Humidifiers are perfect for your bedroom when you're stuck home with a cold and mucus-filled chest. They increase the humidity of your home by adding moisture to the air, which treats stuffy noses!

How Does a Humidifier Work?

You might be wondering which gadget should go into your living room. Thankfully, there are all types of humidifiers that have optional aromatherapy trays for a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Some advice I'll give to pet owners is to go with a humidifier with an optional essential oil diffuser.

Now, why is this? Some essential oils aren't completely safe for pets. Here's a list of essential oils you shouldn't use near pets:

Wintergreen

Lavender

Eucalyptus

Citrus

Peppermint

The list goes on and on! Since your four-legged friends should steer clear of many oils, I think your household would best benefit from a humidifier. Pet dander can add some icky mites into your air, causing your chest to have mucus that's hard to break down. Get your humidity level up in your home to prevent dry air and itchy dry skin.

If you live in a dry climate I highly recommend a humidifier. Anyone live in a region where it's so cold that you feel more thirsty in the wintertime rather than summertime? Ouch! That's sure to cause some health issues to your nasal cavity and throat. Many might try to treat their allergies or cold with a steamy shower, but you'll need to humidify your bedroom so you won't have a restless night.

For people who are sensitive to allergens, you should have a better idea of which gadget you should go with. If you're looking for a natural remedy for health issues outside of congestion, I'd say you should take a look at what an aromatherapy diffuser could do for you.

Best Humidifiers

This 2-in-1 product is fantastic! With a 1.5 gallon design, you'll have enough water to last you through the night for better air. Just fill it up with tap water and let it disperse cool mist into the air. You have the option of using the essential oil tray as well. For $60, that's a steal. With the Silver Clean Protection, your water tank will stay clear of mold.

It has a night light, which is great for kids and grandchildren with allergies!

Essential oils have gained popularity for their home remedies. Many people love to use peppermint oil to relieve headaches! Something to think about is all the headache medication you might be taking. Too much of it isn't good for your body at all. When possible, I love to use a natural remedy before taking medicine.

For restless nights, I love diffusing lavender oil. Surely not all of my tension can be treated with water vapor or fine mist of essential oil, but it's worth giving it a shot.

How Does a Diffuser Work?

Best Essential Oil Diffusers

I love this design! It's sleek and nice. It can run up to 7.5. hours on 10 drops of essential oil. If you don't need it on that long, you can opt for the 3-hour setting. If the style is important to you, I'd go with this matte stone diffuser. Get your lavender aroma flowing through your home for a calming environment.

Tip: Turn it on before bed.

Diffuser vs Humidifier

If pets reside in your home, I'd be very careful about which oils you use. Be sure to double-check before diffusing an oil diffuser. For many, this would sway them towards a humidifier, which I highly recommend if you have pets. If you're pet-free, I would 100% go with an essential oil diffuser.

People who suffer from migraines just can't get enough of essential oils. You don't even have to use them strictly in your diffuser. I love taking lavender baths and they definitely can soothe sore achy muscles better than drinking pickle juice! The therapeutic benefits are amazing.

Regardless, you should give one a try. Health is everything, so give your body a chance to live in a home with air that does your overall wellbeing some good.

If you really want to air out your home, consider the Mammoth 7,000mg Ozone Air Purifier.

