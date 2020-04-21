Lifestyle

Wind Chimes: The Nostalgic Sound of Your Grandma's Front Porch

There are a few things you're bound to hear the second you wake up in the south. Chirping birds, trucks that are speeding down the street, and of course, wind chimes. Wind chimes make lovely outdoor decor for patios. What makes them interesting isn't entirely based on their looks, but the noises they make.

Outdoor wind chimes make peaceful, soothing sounds on windy days. I always think of my grandma's house when I hear metal wind chimes. They don't all sound the same, so shop for bamboo wind chimes, glass wind chimes, and more. Find one that makes a beautiful song you'll love.

The Origin of Wind Chimes

The famous outdoor home-decor is dated back to South East Asia around 3000 B.C. It's been said that the chimes symbolize luck and peace.

1. Epartswide Wind Chimes Outdoor 24" Amazing Grace

Epartswide Wind Chimes Outdoor
Amazon

This well-tuned chime is perfect for a relaxing evening on the porch. I could fall asleep listening to metal tubes colliding.

2. Woodstock Chimes HWLC Heroic Windbell, 40-Inch, Antique Copper, Large

Woodstock Chimes HWLC Heroic Windbell, 40-Inch, Antique Copper, Large
Amazon

Woodstock Chimes is a popular wind chime brand. People love them! They're crafted by Grammy-Awarding musician and instrument designer Garry Kvistad.

Customers say the deep tone is very soothing.

3. Hummingbird Shadow Wind Chime

Hummingbird Shadow Wind Chime
Home Depot

I love hummingbirds so much. If you're a fan of the friendly pollinator, you'll like this option.

4. Precision-Tuned Patina Breeze 32 in. Bronze Wind Chime

Precision-Tuned Patina Breeze 32 in. Bronze Wind Chime
Home Depot

A customer left a five-star review and said, "Came out of the box ready to hang, no adjustments required. Very pleasant tone quality."

It is a beautiful piece. The tubes are designed to be within 15-cents of a pitch of a musical note.

5. Corinthian Bells 27-inch Windchime, Copper Vein

Corinthian Bells 27-inch Windchime, Copper Vein
Amazon

This copper chime is made here in the U.S.A. Each tube is tuned to the scale of C.

6. Chandelier Wind Chimes Amber

Chandelier Wind Chimes Amber
Walmart

This chime is so gorgeous. The chandelier look is so elegant. It would look beautiful in your garden.

7. Roman 37" Hand-Tuned Triple Sealed Elm Wood Diamond Line

Roman 37" Hand-Tuned Triple Sealed Elm Wood Diamond Line Outdoor Patio Garden Wind Chime - Silver/Brown
Target

These classic bells have a fantastic shiny look. They'll never rust!

8. Coulky Owl Wind Chimes Cute Owl Tag & Beautiful Striker Ball

Any owl lovers out there? You'll think this chime is a 'hoot!'

9. Woodstock Chimes C139 Asli Arts Collection Mini Capiz Chime, Aqua

Woodstock Chimes C139 Asli Arts Collection Mini Capiz Chime, Aqua
Amazon

Enhance your garden decor with this aqua wind chime. It's another option from Woodstock Chimes that customers are raving about.

A customer says it's responsive to breezes.

10. Mosteck Wind Chimes Outdoor, Solar Butterfly Wind Chimes

Mosteck Wind Chimes Outdoor, Solar Butterfly Wind Chimes
Amazon

This is my favorite one. As the solar panel absorbs energy, it becomes charged. Once the sun has set, you'll have beautiful, glowing butterflies.

Not only can you find a solar butterfly chime, but you can also purchase a hummingbird wind chime.

For more garden decor inspiration, consider birdhouses, fairy gardens, and DIY hummingbird feeders.

