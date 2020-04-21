There are a few things you're bound to hear the second you wake up in the south. Chirping birds, trucks that are speeding down the street, and of course, wind chimes. Wind chimes make lovely outdoor decor for patios. What makes them interesting isn't entirely based on their looks, but the noises they make.

Outdoor wind chimes make peaceful, soothing sounds on windy days. I always think of my grandma's house when I hear metal wind chimes. They don't all sound the same, so shop for bamboo wind chimes, glass wind chimes, and more. Find one that makes a beautiful song you'll love.

The Origin of Wind Chimes

The famous outdoor home-decor is dated back to South East Asia around 3000 B.C. It's been said that the chimes symbolize luck and peace.

This well-tuned chime is perfect for a relaxing evening on the porch. I could fall asleep listening to metal tubes colliding.

Woodstock Chimes is a popular wind chime brand. People love them! They're crafted by Grammy-Awarding musician and instrument designer Garry Kvistad.

Customers say the deep tone is very soothing.

I love hummingbirds so much. If you're a fan of the friendly pollinator, you'll like this option.

A customer left a five-star review and said, "Came out of the box ready to hang, no adjustments required. Very pleasant tone quality."

It is a beautiful piece. The tubes are designed to be within 15-cents of a pitch of a musical note.