Elvis Presley's Granddaughter is a Talented Actor and Singer

Elvis Presley is remembered for being much more than the King of Rock n' Roll. He was also quite the ladies' man. Who could forget how the superstar met and fell in love with a teenaged Priscilla Presley while serving in the Army overseas? Though their marriage didn't last and (after a slew of high profile flings) he ended up passing away at the young age of 42, he did welcome one child with Priscilla -- Lisa Marie Presley, who followed in her famous father's footsteps, releasing her debut album To Whom It May Concern in 2003.

"Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had a perfectly normal, healthy baby," Prisvilla wrote in a 1985 article for the Orlando Sentinel about Lisa Marie's birth. (quote via People). "He was already in love with her. He was in awe, saying, 'I can't believe that I made part of this beautiful child.' "

Lisa Marie, the sole heir to the Elvis Presley estate, praised Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis, released in 2022, for how it depicted "generational trauma."

"It was such an emotional [experience]," said during an interview on Good Morning America. "Like [daughter] Riley [Keough] said, it just brings up such generational trauma -- in a good way."

Lisa Marie and daughter Riley weren't the only members of the Presley family to praise the film. Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1972, stated that she wished the King of Rock and Roll could've seen the film himself.

"I'm sitting there watching this movie and going, 'God, I wish he could see this,'" Priscilla Presley said. "It was perfection."

Lisa Marie was only nine years old when her famous father passed away but she grew up to have a family of her own. Across her various relationships over the years she has welcomed four children -- Riley, Benjamin, Harper, and Finley. Get to know The King's four grandchildren.

Riley Keough (Born May 29, 1989)

Actress Riley Keough (born Danielle Riley Keough) was the first child to come from Lisa Marie's marriage to musician Danny Keough. She's gone on to have a successful acting career appearing in films like The Runaways, Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, Logan Lucky and Zola. In 2022, she made her directorial debut with War Pony.

She leads a quiet family life and has been happily married to Ben Smith-Petersen since 2015.

As she explained in an interview with Esquire...she obviously never met her famous grandfather and always wanted to pave her own path, not capitalize on the memory of Elvis. Or the fact that her mother had multiple high-profile relationships after her father including with Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage.

"I always wanted to have my own money -- not my family's money," the actress said. "I don't think any of it had to do with me being Elvis' granddaughter."

"The reality is I know as much about my grandpa as you'd know about a grandpa you never met."

But we do know she inherited the voice of her grandfather because she's currently set to star in an upcoming Amazon series as a 70s rocker which she proudly announced on Instagram. Daisy Jones and The Six, based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, will premiere in March on Prime Video. Keough will play Daisy Jones, the fictional lead singer of a rock band in the '70s Laurel Canyon music scene.

"I had no idea what it was," Keough told Vanity Fair. "I didn't Google it or anything. I didn't know it was based off a book. I didn't know if it was a real band or not. All I knew is she goes, 'it's called Daisy Jones & the Six, and it's about a band in the '70s.' And in my head, I was like, I know I'm playing Daisy. I just knew it. I don't even know if one script was written, I didn't know if they liked me, I hadn't even talked to them at that stage. The only other time I've experienced that is when I met my husband and I knew a week in that I'm gonna have kids with him and marry him."

Benjamin Storm Keough (Born October 21, 1992)

Riley's younger brother Benjamin Keough was the second child welcomed by Lisa Marie and Danny Keough. Though Lisa Marie told CMT that all of her children have a little bit of her father in them, her son Benjamin Keough was honestly the spitting image of him to the point that people couldn't look away during their Grand Ole Opry appearance in 2012.

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!" she said in October 2012. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."

Sadly in 2020, the 27-year-old passed away from an apparent suicide at his home in Calabasas, California. The medical examiner revealed the cause of death was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lisa Marie's rep Roger Widynowski told People that she was "beyond devastated" from the unexpected loss. Older sister Riley posted a tribute on social media on what would have been her brother's birthday saying "Happy Birthday beautiful angel."

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski says. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Lisa Marie wrote about her life after the loss of her son in an essay for People.

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," Lisa Marie wrote in an essay for People in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood (Born October 7, 2008)

Lisa Marie's fourth husband was guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. After the couple tied the knot in 2006, the couple welcomed fraternal twins Harper and Finley two years later. Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016.

"I just smother them in love," Lisa Marie shared with Healthy Living in 2014. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

Twins actually run in the Presley family. Elvis himself was a twin but, sadly, his identical twin brother Jason was stillborn.

