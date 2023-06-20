Priscilla Presley recently celebrated a happy family milestone with her granddaughters. The former wife of the late Elvis Presley took to social media to share a sweet photo of herself with her three granddaughters -- Riley Keough, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. The four ladies seemingly got together to celebrate twins Harper and Finley as they graduated from middle school and make their way to high school.

The photo shows Presley and her granddaughters standing under the shade of a tree on a sunny day.

"Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!" she wrote alongside the photo.

Presley's granddaughters are the daughters of her and Elvis' late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January. Keough -- who is an actress -- was born to Lisa Marie and former husband Danny Keough in May 1989. Lisa Marie shared Harper and Finley -- born in October 2008 -- with former husband Michael Lockwood.

The photo of the four smiling women comes about a month after Presley and Keough came to an agreement regarding Lisa Marie's trust. The dispute over the trust began when Presley challenged the validity of a 2016 amendment made by Lisa Marie that removed Presley as a trustee and gave Keough control. Another issue arose when Presley requested to be buried next to her late husband and daughter, which Keough and her lawyers denied.

These issues were resolved in May, and Presley assured the public that there is no bad blood in the family.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Presley told People in a statement.

"Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter," she added.

She continued: "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."