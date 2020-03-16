We're big fans of succulents here in central Texas. From early summer to late summer, it is extremely hot. There's a chance if you're living in Texas you're probably under a heat advisory now. With little water coming in during this time of the year, many of us are looking for drought tolerant plants.

Succulents and cacti are popular choices for low maintenance plants here in the south. Of course growing flowers that need full sun isn't the issue, what becomes the problem is the lack of rain. If you're looking for drought resistant plants, here are some seeds with great customer reviews. With so many options, surely you'll find some favorite drought resistant plants for a colorful garden year around.

Thank God for agave. Especially blue agave, because that's the base of tequila. Just like our bodies after a few shots of tequila, agave uses stored water to survive. Not only are we fans of agave, but so are hummingbirds. They do well in dry conditions and well-drained soil. Plant agave in your rock garden for a southern-theme.

Purple coneflowers like full sun! If you're in a dry area, these drought tolerant perennials will do well during droughts. These beauties don't need Mediterranean climate to thrive. The purple flowers can reach 2-3 feet in flowerbeds and flower pots. A major perk is that they're deer resistant as well.

If you're looking for a drought tolerant ground cover, sedum plants are it.

Plant these perennial seeds in late spring and watch them bloom!

Black-eyed Susans can bloom from early summer to early fall. These yellow flowers love the sun as well. A major perk of Black-eyed Susans is that they can reseed themselves. Be sure not to plant these seeds in poor soil. Well-draining soil is key. Water your plants when needed. Since these flowers can survive on less water, stick to a strict watering schedule.

Yuccas produce beautiful white flowers perfect for spring, summer, and winter aesthetics.

Part of the verbena family, this shrub can cover much ground for your garden. Save gardening time with a shrub that will last over hot summers. If you love bright flowers, this plant will keep your garden looking vibrant and cheerful.

Yarrows also provide an opportunity to have a bright garden during drought periods. Nothing screams sunny and California like yellow flowers. Never again will you have a garden that suffers from dry climate.

"You give me butterflies." (Kacey Musgraves voice.) This blanket flower attracts butterflies and can survive low water conditions. That's enough for me to plant some Gaillardia seeds!

These purple and blue flowers need full sun. If you live somewhere sunny and dry, these are perfect for you. You should go this route if you think yellow and orange is too flashy for your garden.

Most drought resistant plants just need enough watering in their first few weeks. After that, you may only need to water them once a week. An advantage of planting drought tolerant plants is that you can vacation without worrying about watering your plants. Caring for plants that can survive without rain and daily watering are convenient and easy to keep up with, plus they are gorgeous! Also, you never know when you might have to conserve water.

This post was originally published on August 29, 2019.

