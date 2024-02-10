Moore will play Cami, a 'wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas.'

Demi Moore has joined the cast of "Land Man."

The "Fued: Capote vs. The Swans" star will join lead Billy Bob Thornton in the series about the oil industry and "the proverbial boomtowns in West Texas." Adapted from a 12-part documentary podcast from Texas Monthly called Boomtown, the official logline for the series adds that it is "an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Moore will play Cami, a "wife to one of the most powerful oil men in Texas and a friend of Tommy Norris (Thornton)." The actress is known best for her roles in films like "Ghost," which was the highest-grossing film of 1990, "A Few Good Men" (1992), "G.I. Jane" (1997) and more recently, the Peacock speculative fiction series "Brave New World" (2020).

Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a crisis manager for an oil company. Also joining the cast is "1923" star Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, "the wild and strong-willed 17-year-old daughter of Tommy Norris (Thornton)"; Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, "Tommy's son, who is new to the demanding work in the oil and gas fields of west Texas"; and Ali Larter as Angela, Tommy's ex-wife.

A casting call was posted on Facebook in December 2023 asking for people with experience in the oil industry to apply as extras, which bodes well for the authenticity of the series. Sheridan co-created and executive produced "Land Man" with Christian Wallace, who wrote and hosted the Boomtown podcast upon which the television series is based. Production recently began in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Demi Moore is an iconic and extraordinary talent," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. "We are thrilled to have her join Billy Bob Thornton and the star-studded cast of 'Landman,' our next epic series from Taylor Sheridan."