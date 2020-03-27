There's something special about the relationship between a parent and their daughter. Whether you're looking for the perfect father-daughter dance song for your wedding day or wanting to revisit an old favorite, country music has plenty of great tracks about growing up and making memories together as a family.

Here are our picks for the 16 best country songs about daughters.

1. "I Loved Her First," Heartland

Released in 2006, this breakout hit from Heartland is still one of the most popular songs for father-daughter dances at weddings. There won't be a dry eye in sight.

2. "I Hope You Dance," Lee Ann Womack

This iconic track from Lee Ann Womack features her two daughters, Aubrie and Annalise, in the music video.

3. "You Can't Lose Me," Faith Hill

This 90s hit from Faith Hill captures the powerful bond between a mother and a daughter.

4. "Just Fishin'," Trace Adkins

Country artist Trace Adkins savors the smallest moments in this heartfelt tune.

5. "Daddy's Little Girl," Kippi Brannon

A track from her only country album, Kippi Brannon's adorable "Daddy's Little Girl" will make you want to call your father.

6. "My Little Girl," Tim McGraw

This moving song is featured on the soundtrack for McGraw's 2006 film, Flicka.

7. "Butterfly Kisses," Bob Carlisle

Later covered by Jeff Carson, this crossover hit is a total tearjerker.

8. "My Wish," Rascal Flatts

Although not explicitly written about daughters, its message is one that instantly connects with parents.

9. "In My Daughter's Eyes," Martina McBride

This heartfelt track from Martina McBride perfectly explains the power of the bond between mother and daughter.

10. "Ready, Set, Don't Go," Billy Ray Cyrus

Letting go is never easy. Billy Ray tackles the moment for a parent when their child leaves the nest in this song from 2007.

11. "There Goes My Life," Kenny Chesney

One of Kenny Chesney's most beloved tracks is all about how an unexpected path to parenthood can lead to a lifetime of joy.

12. "Baby Girl," Sugarland

Sugarland's breakout hit from 2004 is one of country music's best story-songs about growing up.

13. "Stealing Cinderella," Chuck Wicks

No matter how old you get, your parents will always see you as their little bundle of joy. Chuck Wicks' "Stealing Cinderella" shows that from the perspective of a man in love.

14. "It Won't Be Like This For Long," Darius Rucker

Nothing goes by faster than our youth, and that's the premise of this emotional song from Darius Rucker.

15. "You're Gonna Miss This," Trace Adkins

"You're Gonna Miss This" is another heartfelt country song from Trace Adkins that channels the bittersweet joy of seeing your children grow up and spread their wings.

16. "Daddy's Hands," Holly Dunn

This great song from the late Holly Dunn explains the complicated but essential relationship many of us have with our fathers.

