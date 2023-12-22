19 Country Artists We Lost in 2023

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 28: Jimmy Buffett arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere for Neon and Vice Studio's The Beach Bum at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California, NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Bobby Osborne attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City and
The country music community suffered numerous losses in 2023, from the deaths of country-rock (David Crosby), Southern rock (Gary Rossington) and folk-rock (Gordon Lightfoot) pillars to the passing of lesser-known yet extremely crucial figures.

Many of the biggest names in music and pop culture to pass away in 2023 had ties to country music, from Tina Turner to Jimmy Buffett. Others lost, like Keith Gattis and Kyle Jacobs, left behind an impressive body of work that either elevated or inspired some of your favorites. In the cases of Opry members Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne, their work forever changed bluegrass and its overlap with country music, and they represented two of the final living and active ties to a bygone era.

By no means is this list of 19 obituaries exhaustive. A few not listed below —namely Tony Bennett— transcended genre while impacting pop culture worldwide. There's also a case to be made that the presidential campaign that ended with Rosalynn Carter as the first lady still speaks volumes about country and other forms of popular music's impact on our culture. However, the following list of household names and behind-the-scenes notables made the largest impact on country music.

Lisa Marie Presley (Feb. 1, 1968 - Jan. 12, 2023)

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lone child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley was born into the closest thing to an American royal family. She followed her father into music and oversaw his legacy through her work with the family's Graceland estate.

David Crosby (Aug. 14, 1941 - Jan. 18, 2023)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: David Crosby attends Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classic's "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at Linwood Dunn Theater on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

As a co-founder of the Byrds, David Crosby forever blurred the lines between country tradition and rock innovation. His various folk-rock ventures made him synonymous with the '60s counterculture.

 

Kyle Jacobs (June 26, 1973 - Feb. 17, 2023)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Songwriter Kyle Jacobs visits AOL Build to discuss "I Love Kellie Pickler" at AOL HQ on August 23, 2016 in New York City.

One of Nashville's most respected songwriters, Kyle Jacobs' co-writes include the Garth Brooks No. 1 "More Than a Memory." He married Kellie Pickler in 2011.

Michael Rhodes (Sept. 16, 1953 - March 4, 2023)

MORRISON, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Michael Rhodes of Joe Bonamassa's band performs on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on 31 August 2014 in Morrison, CO, United States of America. He is playing a Kay bass guitar.

Michael Rhodes made a name for himself as a bassist for a variety of country acts. He was in two supergroups: The Cicadas with Rodney Crowell and The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill.

Keith Gattis (May 26, 1970 - April 23, 2023)

American Country musician Keith Gattis performs onstage at the Petrillo Band Shell during the Taste of Chicago/Chicago Country Music Festival, Chicago, Illinois, July 1, 1996.

As a singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, Keith Gattis worked with the likes of Kenny Chesney, George Jones, George Strait and Willie Nelson. He had a stint as Dwight Yoakam's lead guitarist and band leader. Gattis died in a tractor accident.

Gary Rossington (Dec. 4, 1951 - March 5, 2023)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Guitarist Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, performs onstage during Day 2 of the Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27, 2019 in Indio, California.

Southern rock icon Gary Rossington co-founded Lynyrd Skynyrd and was the band's longest-tenured member. He's the lead guitarist on "Tuesday's Gone" and plays slide guitar on "Freebird."

Ray Pillow (July 4, 1937 - March 26, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Singer Ray Pillow performs at The Grand Ole Opry at Ryman Auditorium on November 8, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry, Ray Pillow charted 18 singles between 1965 and 1981. His highest chart placement came with Jean Shepard duet "I'll Take the Dog," a No. 9 hit from 1966.

Gordon Lightfoot (Nov. 17, 1938 - May 1, 2023)

OCEAN CITY, NJ - JULY 18: Gordon Lightfoot performs in concert at Ocean City Music Pier on July 18, 2022 in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Though Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is most associated with '70s folk-rock, some of his biggest hits, namely 1974's "Sundown," impacted the country charts in America. In addition, the Lightfoot composition "Ribbon of Darkness" became a No. 1 country hit in 1965.

Tina Turner (Nov. 26, 1939 - May 24, 2023)

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 1984: Music icon Tina Turner poses at home for a portrait in December 1984 in Los Angeles, California.

A pop icon known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner needs no introduction. Her solo career began with a country album, 1974's Tina Turns the Country On!

Jesse McReynolds (July 9, 1929 - June 23, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Jesse McReynolds of bluegrass duo Jim and Jessse performs with Old Crow Medicine Show at Ryman Auditorium on December 30, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee.

At age 93, Jesse McReynolds was the oldest member of the Grand Ole Opry. A legendary mandolin picker, McReynolds joined the show's cast in 1964 as a member of Jim and Jesse with his older brother, Jim McReynolds. Jim died in 2002.

Bobby Osborne (Dec. 7, 1931 - June 27, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: Bobby Osborne performs onstage during the grand opening of We Could: The Songwriting Artistry of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alongside his brother Sonny, Bobby Osborne innovated bluegrass as the Osborne Brothers. The duo's best known for popularizing "Rocky Top," a Felice and Boudleaux Bryant co-write that's now synonymous with University of Tennessee athletics.

Jerry Bradley (Jan. 30, 1940 - July 17, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 20: Inductee Jerry Bradley seen with his Hall of Fame plaque during the 2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

A member of one of country music's most influential families, record producer and music executive Jerry Bradley played a role in promoting the genre's first platinum album, Wanted! The Outlaws.

 

Randy Meisner (March 8, 1946 - July 26, 2023)

Randy Meisner of the rock band 'Eagles' performs onstage with an acoustic guitar at the Omni Theatre on June 20, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A co-founder of country-rockers the Eagles, Randy Meisner is best known for his soaring lead vocals on "Take It to the Limit." Before the Eagles, he was a member of both Poco and Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

Sinead O'Connor (Dec. 8, 1966 - 26 July 26, 2023)

WAREHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on August 3, 2014 in Wareham, United Kingdom. (

Irish singer-songwriter and activist Sinead O'Connor was one of the boldest and most gifted folk artist to earn commercial acclaim in the '80s and '90s.  Her 1992 hit "Success Has Made Me a Failure of Our Home" was a Loretta Lynn cover. O'Connor also covered Dolly Parton and collaborated with Willie Nelson.

Robbie Robertson ((July 5, 1943 - Aug. 9, 2023)

Canadian musician Robbie Robertson performing with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 3rd June 1971.

As a member of The Band, former Bob Dylan lead guitarist Robbie Robertson took country-rock in challenging, new directions. In the process, he paved the way for Americana.

Jimmy Buffett (Dec. 25, 1946 - Sept. 1, 2023)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 08: Jimmy Buffett performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A beloved singer-songwriter whose hit "Margaritaville" spawned a business empire, Jimmy Buffett left an immeasurable mark on country music, inspiring —and collaborating with— the likes of Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown.

Charlie Robison (Sept. 1, 1964 - Sept. 10, 2023)

Charlie Robison at BMI-Gibson Howdy Texas Press Dinner

A respected veteran of the Texas music scene, Charlie Robison died from a heart attack on Sept. 10. Robison retired from music in 2018 after complications from a surgery impacted his voice, but he launched a comeback in 2022.

Mike Henderson (July 14, 1953 - Sept. 22, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson accept an award onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Beyond his solo career, Mike Henderson was Chris Stapleton's bandmate in the SteelDrivers. He co-wrote several of Stapleton's best-known solo songs, including "Broken Halos" and "Starting Over."

Buck Trent (Feb. 17, 1938 - Oct. 9, 2023)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 18: Buck Trent performs with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives at the second of three Marty Stuart Artist-in-Residence Shows at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 18, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Through the show "Hee Haw" and collaborations with the likes of Roy Clark and Dolly Parton, Buck Trent became one of popular music's most respected instrumentalists. He's credited with inventing the electric banjo, which impacted the trajectories of more than country music and bluegrass.

