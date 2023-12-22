19 Country Artists We Lost in 2023

The country music community suffered numerous losses in 2023, from the deaths of country-rock (David Crosby), Southern rock (Gary Rossington) and folk-rock (Gordon Lightfoot) pillars to the passing of lesser-known yet extremely crucial figures.

Many of the biggest names in music and pop culture to pass away in 2023 had ties to country music, from Tina Turner to Jimmy Buffett. Others lost, like Keith Gattis and Kyle Jacobs, left behind an impressive body of work that either elevated or inspired some of your favorites. In the cases of Opry members Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne, their work forever changed bluegrass and its overlap with country music, and they represented two of the final living and active ties to a bygone era.

By no means is this list of 19 obituaries exhaustive. A few not listed below —namely Tony Bennett— transcended genre while impacting pop culture worldwide. There's also a case to be made that the presidential campaign that ended with Rosalynn Carter as the first lady still speaks volumes about country and other forms of popular music's impact on our culture. However, the following list of household names and behind-the-scenes notables made the largest impact on country music.