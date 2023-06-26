Oldest Grand Ole Opry Cast Member Dies at Age 93

Jesse McReynolds played mandolin in his own innovative "crosspicking" and "split-string" style.

A Grand Ole Opry member since 1964 and the show's oldest living cast member upon his death, Jesse McReynolds passed away on Friday (June 23) at age 93.

Jesse Lester McReynolds was born on July 9, 1929 in Coeburn, Va. His grandfather, fiddler Charlie McReynolds, recorded with the band Bull Mountain Moonshiners during the 1927 Bristol Sessions, which were considered country music's "big bang" and introduced Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family to a broad audience. McReynolds' parents were folk musicians, as well.

McReynolds' best-known work came in the bluegrass duo Jim and Jesse with older brother Jim McReynolds (Feb. 13, 1927 - Dec. 31, 2002). The pair formed in 1945 and took the era's usual path to notoriety, ascending from live radio gigs with the Wheeling (W. Va.) Jamboree and other influential shows to a deal with Columbia's Epic Records division. The brothers joined the Grand Ole Opry cast in March 2, 1964.

Backing band the Virginia Boys at different times featured such bluegrass notables as Vic Joseph, Vassar Clements and future In the Heat of the Night star Randall Franks.

Jim and Jesse benefited from suiting both Nashville in the '60s and the bluegrass-crazed folk revival. While Opry stars, the siblings appeared twice at the Newport Folk Festival.

McReynolds played mandolin in his own innovative "crosspicking" and "split-string" style. He also took gambles outside of bluegrass expectations, recording the Chuck Berry covers album Berry Pickin' in the Country with his brother in 1965 and guesting on The Doors' 1969 LP Soft Parade.

Several honors followed for the brothers in the '90s, including a Grammy nomination for 1992 album Music Among Friends and a 1993 induction into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

Jim's death marked the end of the duo, which remains the longest-running sibling group in country music history.

McReynolds remained active throughout his life and remained loyal to his Opry family.