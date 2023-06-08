Carrie Underwood Stuns on the Opry Stage in Baby Blue Tulle Gown

A 15-year Grand Ole Opry member, Carrie Underwood returned on Tuesday (June 6) to stun the show that made country music famous' in-person and listening audience with more than just her iconic voice.

Underwood performed four songs, closing her set with "Blown Away," while dressed in a gorgeous, one-shouldered gown. Her baby blue dress was accentuated by dozens of dangling flowers, with the outfit capped off by a rhinestone belt. It's a more classic look for Underwood, whose Denim & Rhinestones era has been defined by more of a rock star aesthetic.

" It's always a good night when we're playing [the Opry]," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "Thanks to all of you who came out to the Mother Church...especially to the Fan Club members who hung out with us all day!"

The show served as an unofficial kickoff of CMA Fest week. A second broadcast on the same night brought Lainey Wilson to the stage. The Yellowstone star playfully declared that it's "time to get crunk" while electrifying the crowd with "Heart Like a Truck" and other fan favorites. She more or less campaigned for a coveted spot on the Opry cast, likening each appearance in the Opry House's hallowed circle to a spiritual experience.

Wilson also appeared earlier in the night, singing "More Than Friends" as a duet with one of Willie Nelson's sons, Lukas Nelson.

Others on the bill included Josh Turner as well as Opry fixtures Bill Anderson and The Oak Ridge Boys.

The 50th CMA Fest continues through Sunday (June 11). Underwood isn't playing any official CMA Fest events-- a development that garnered fan backlash on social media. Last year, she stole one evening's stadium show, in part because of her rock star look.