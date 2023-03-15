On Monday night (March 13), Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour passed through Los Angeles: home of the storied Sunset Strip scene that spawned one of the country star's all-time favorite hard rock groups, Guns N' Roses. Axl Rose seems to dig Underwood's music, as well, based on his surprise guest appearance during her 2022 Stagecoach Festival set. Later in 2022, Underwood crashed a Guns N' Roses gig in London. A third meeting of this cross-generation and cross-genre Mutual Appreciation Society took place at Crypto. com Arena when Rose joined Underwood for a duet of "Welcome to the Jungle."

Footage and photos show Underwood living her rock 'n' roll dream with Rose, who looks fit as he captivates the crowd with his near-unmatched vocal range.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Underwood wrote on Instagram. "Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!"

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour began on Oct. 15, 2022 and wraps up on March 17. Underwood has upped the hard rock quotient throughout, from her Margo Price-esque drum solos during extended jams to an array of rock star-inspired outfits.

Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour Outfits

The denim in the Denim & Rhinestones presentation is black, in line with the tour's rock arena show vibe. Bejeweled cutoff shorts and a fringe jacket are among the outfit choices that bring a sense of danger to Underwood's usual country-glam presentation.

Jimmie Allen has opened each show on tour and guests during Underwood's set. Few artists across popular music match Allen's sense of style, which also brings a personal touch to retro looks. It's telling that Underwood's rock star expression isn't overshadowed whenever she takes the stage alongside her sharp-dressed opener.