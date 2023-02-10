Kelly Clarkson made history this week when she became the first woman ever to host the NFL Honors award show. The country superstar marked the occasion with a jaw-dropping nod to her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

In what will surely become a camp fashion classic, The Voice coach took to the NFL Honors stage on Feb. 9th, just days before this Sunday's Super Bowl, in a magnificent midnight blue and silver gown adorned with the Dallas Cowboys' white stripes and stars, as well as the NFL logo. The look featured a full-length skirt and massive train, studded with the names and jersey numbers of famous Cowboys players, including current team members Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Thank you so much @NFL honors!

I had such a good time hosting tonight. See you at the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/gfiCZH24Eu — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 10, 2023

But the Texas native saved a special spot on the back of her gown for the historic 88 jersey number, famously worn by a host of all-time-great Cowboys wide receivers, including Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin. Clarkson finished off the show-stopping look with a pair of silver hoops and sleek, straight locks.

Clarkson's love for the Cowboys goes back to her childhood in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Cowboys were here home team. In 2012, the singer released "Get Up" as an official anthem for the team.

It's no surprise, then, that Clarkson, a football fan and daytime talkshow host, should become the first woman ever to host the NFL Honors awards ceremony.

"It's a lot of weight to carry, 'cause I know there's a lot of females in this whole industry in general," Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight of her historic hosting gig. "I was like, 'Man, I want them all to be standing there with me.'"

The Voice coach added that representing football's female fans was an immense honor: "I'm gonna stand for them and I hope everybody has a good time tonight," Clarkson continued. "I'm very proud to be the first one."

Never one to shy away from self-deprecating humor, Clarkson joked to the outlet that her status as a daytime queen with NBC's award-winning The Kelly Clarkson Show helped her get her foot in the door when it came to NBC's NFL Honors.

"I guess [when] you host a show, they start asking you to host everything," she joked.

Hey, if the NFL means to court more female fans, Kelly Clarkson in over-the-top themed jersey dresses is a good place to start.

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT.