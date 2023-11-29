ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 28: Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform "Imagine" at a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rosalynn Carter, who passed away on November 19 at the age of 96, was married to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for 77 years. In her lifetime she was an activist and writer known to be an advocate for the elderly, affordable housing, mental health, and the protection of monarch butterflies. President Joe Biden, former President Jimmy Carter and every living first lady are attending the service.
Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images
Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks Perform 'Imagine' at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

The county couple said farewell to a longtime friend.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks said farewell to a longtime friend, former first lady Rosalynn Carter. on Tuesday (Nov. 28) while taking part in a memorial service at Atlanta's Glenn Memorial Church.

The country music couple performed John Lennon's "Imagine" with Yearwood on lead vocals and Brooks strumming an acoustic guitar and singing harmonies.

Every living first lady —Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and Jill Biden— was in attendance, as was Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. Ninety-nine year-old Jimmy Carter was there along with the couple's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The former President Carter entered hospice care at his Georgia home on Feb. 19

"He never wants to be very far from her," Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said (as quoted by the AP), adding that while the trip to Atlanta was "hard" for the former president, "this is her last trip up and it's probably his, too," so he was "determined."

Jimmy and Rosalynn wed in 1946 and became the longest-married presidential couple ever. Ninety-six year-old Rosalynn became the second longest-living first lady in history, behind 97-year-old Bess Truman.

Brooks and Yearwood became close to the Carter couple through all four's involvement in Habitat for Humanity. The Carters had been linked to Habitat For Humanity for 35 years. Brooks and Yearwood  have supported the cause since 2007. This year, Brooks and Yearwood headed the Carter Work Project, which was held in Charlotte, NC in early October.

"They were inseparable. It's going to be tough," Brooks said during a press conference for his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. "President Carter calls Miss Yearwood his 'second favorite Georgia peach.'"

Rosalynn's funeral and burial will take place today (Nov. 29) in her and Jimmy's hometown, Plains, Ga. She died on Nov. 19.

