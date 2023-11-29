Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks Perform 'Imagine' at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks said farewell to a longtime friend, former first lady Rosalynn Carter. on Tuesday (Nov. 28) while taking part in a memorial service at Atlanta's Glenn Memorial Church.

The country music couple performed John Lennon's "Imagine" with Yearwood on lead vocals and Brooks strumming an acoustic guitar and singing harmonies.

WATCH: Country music stars Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks perform a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine." The couple shared a special friendship with the Carters through their work with Habitat for Humanity. https://t.co/RQUhmNcAEM pic.twitter.com/nl7Xp1WsBX — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 28, 2023

Every living first lady —Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and Jill Biden— was in attendance, as was Bill Clinton and Joe Biden. Ninety-nine year-old Jimmy Carter was there along with the couple's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The former President Carter entered hospice care at his Georgia home on Feb. 19

"He never wants to be very far from her," Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander said (as quoted by the AP), adding that while the trip to Atlanta was "hard" for the former president, "this is her last trip up and it's probably his, too," so he was "determined."

Jimmy and Rosalynn wed in 1946 and became the longest-married presidential couple ever. Ninety-six year-old Rosalynn became the second longest-living first lady in history, behind 97-year-old Bess Truman.

Brooks and Yearwood became close to the Carter couple through all four's involvement in Habitat for Humanity. The Carters had been linked to Habitat For Humanity for 35 years. Brooks and Yearwood have supported the cause since 2007. This year, Brooks and Yearwood headed the Carter Work Project, which was held in Charlotte, NC in early October.

"They were inseparable. It's going to be tough," Brooks said during a press conference for his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. "President Carter calls Miss Yearwood his 'second favorite Georgia peach.'"

Rosalynn's funeral and burial will take place today (Nov. 29) in her and Jimmy's hometown, Plains, Ga. She died on Nov. 19.