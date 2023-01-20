David Crosby, Folk-Rock Great and Co-Founder of The Byrds, Dies at 81

A folk-rock notable as a founder of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, David Crosby has died at age 81. The news broke on Thursday (Jan. 19).

Crosby helped form the country and roots music-loving Byrds in 1964. He co-wrote such early Byrds classics as "Eight Miles High" and played on the group's breakthrough cover of Bob Dylan's "Mr. Tambourine Man." In 1968, he started influential trio Crosby, Stills and Nash (CSN) with fellow singer-songwriters Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. The fok-rock supergroup also performed and recorded as Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY) alongside Neil Young. CSN's swift impact on rock, folk and pop music earned the trio the 1970 Grammy award for Best New Artist.

"It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed," Nash posted on Facebook. "I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years. David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django and all of the people he has touched in this world."

Crosby recorded as a solo artist and in the trio CPR with session musician Jeff Pevar and Crosby's son, pianist James Raymond. In addition, he collaborated musically with Joni Mitchell, Phil Collins and others.

A film produced and narrated by Cameron Crowe, 2019's David Crosby: Remember My Name introduced Crosby's music to a new audience, as did his frequent takes on Twitter.

In the '90s, Crosby was the sperm donor for fellow artist Melissa Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher's two sons.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend, and Bailey's and Beckett's biological father, David," Etheridge wrote on Instagram. "He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, [his son] Django, and [his wife] Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure."

