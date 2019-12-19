The countdown has begun. The holiday season is in full swing and the days left for stocking up on Christmas gifts are dwindling. Luckily, country music fans aren't the hardest folks to shop for. Online shops are brimming with country-themed gifts that are sure to bring about smiles on Christmas morning. From Willie Nelson candles to Dolly decor, here are 7 great Christmas gifts for country fans.

1. Country Classics Guitar Songbook

This is the perfect gift for any aspiring future country star. Start them off right by helping them learn the classics, from Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" to Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."

Buy it here.

2. A Country Music Candle

Fill your home with a warm glow on Christmas morning. No, not with Christmas lights--with the glow of this Willie Nelson candle that's perfect for anyone who worships the Red Headed Stranger.

Buy it here.

And if the Willie fan in your life would rather have a t-shirt, you can't go wrong with this "Have a Willie Nice Day" shirt.

3. A Country Music Autobiography

If you have a die hard country music fan in your family or friend group, why not give them the gift of learning more about one of country music's greatest artists? A country music biography or autobiography like Merle Haggard's My House of Memories would make an excellent present.

Buy it here.

4. A Record on Vinyl

Any fan of great lyrics would love to receive one of the year's best albums, such as George Strait's excellent Honky Tonk Time Machine, on vinyl.

Buy it here.

5. 'Pour Myself a Cup of Ambition' Wine Glass

Sure, Dolly was singing about a cup of coffee when she sang "pour myself a cup of ambition," but for the wine drinkers on your list it doesn't get better than this country-themed glass.

Buy it here.

6. Loretta Lynn Cookbook

There's no shortage of great country music cookbooks to choose from, but it's safe to say that no one does it better than Loretta Lynn. The coal miner's daughter's You're Cookin' It Country: My Favorite Recipes and Memories would make a great gift for the cooks in your family.

Buy it here.

7. Fun Country Music Decor

An art print from an artist on Etsy makes a great gift. Even better if it's country music related, like this hilarious "Tease it to Jesus" print that celebrates Dolly Parton's iconic 1960's bouffant.

Buy one here.

Now Watch: 5 Country Dance Moves You Should Master