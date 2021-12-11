Nothing says "country music" like the sound of George Strait's voice. And nothing says Christmas time in the Lone Star State like George Strait singing a Christmas song. Of course, when it feels like a summer day in November and December, getting into the holiday spirit can be tough. But this is a special time of year so we've got a little "holiday cheer" to get you into the season.

Just watch this throwback George Strait video for "When It's Christmas Time In Texas." In the video, Strait peruses an outdoor Texas Christmas party, because, come on -- we all know it's still nice enough to eat outside.

This 1986 gem packs the perfect amount of Texas western swing and Christmas flavor to satisfy anybody's country Christmas quest. And we can all only take so many spins of "Jingle Bell Rock." Plus, just look at that dapper, white-hatted man.

No, there may not be snow in San Antonio, but it's Christmas time indeed. King George makes sure Santa knows when he's in Texas. They've got the western swing geared up just for the occasion.

George Strait has released an amazing seven Christmas albums to date. This song came from his first, Merry Christmas Strait To You. The album featured original Christmas tunes, including tunes by Keith Whitley and Harlan Howard. The album went double platinum, because of course it did. He also did a very well-received Classic Christmas album featuring mostly traditional songs in 2008.

"When It's Christmastime in Texas" Lyrics

When it's Christmas time in Texas

It's a very special time for me

In Texas we'll be swingin' around the Christmas tree

Dancin' to a Christmas melody

When it's Christmas time in Texas

It might look just like a summer day

There may not be snow in San Antonio

But it's a Texas Christmas to me

When Santa Claus slips over the border

It'll sound a little different when he sings

'Cause he'll hear those twin fiddle's playin'

Christmas songs with a touch of western swing

There may not be snow in San Antonio

But it's a Texas Christmas to me

When it's Christmas time in Texas

I love to hear those Christmas carolers sing

People on the go children's faces all aglow

Wonderin' what Santa's gonna bring

Grandpa's been chasin' grandma around

Tryin' to catch her neath the mistletoe

Everything is right the lone star shinin' bright

But it's a Texas Christmas to me

When Santa Claus slips over the border

It'll sound a little different when he sings

'Cause he'll hear those twin fiddle's playin'

Christmas songs with a touch of western swing

There may not be snow in San Antonio

But it's a Texas Christmas to me

And here's wishin' you all a merry Christmas

Merry Christmas from Texas and me

