Premiere: Corb Lund Shares the Story Behind 'Old Men'

"Old Men," the latest track teased from Corb Lund's new album Agricultural Tragic (out April 24), is yet another well-told story informed by the Alberta, Canada country artist's experiences on the family ranch.

"Coming from that kind of background, you value generational knowledge, and ability and wisdom are things that are valued and respected and pursued," Lund says in the above behind-the-scenes video, premiering today via Wide Open Country. "That's what 'Old Men' is about."

Lund and his backing band the Hurtin' Albertans pay musical homage to how both sides of the singer's family maintain a simple, mostly tech-free existence.

"It's kind of a reaction to the immediacy and short attention spans of our modern life," Lund adds about his latest love letter to Western music and culture.

"Old Men" follows the album's first single "90 Seconds of Your Time" which, per a press release, is "a punchy, real-life tale of Lund expressing concerns to a militant mountain guide bent on murder after three mules and a horse mysteriously disappeared from their camp."

As usual, Lund shares his family history and favorite music in his own voice.

"There are people who do Western music and they kind of freeze-dry it, like museum style," Lund says in a press release. "I don't do that at all. I'm interested in expressing myself currently. Which is actually what it feels like to have six generations of cowboy heritage thrown into the crazy 21st Century urban setting. I love the traditional style and I use it. But I approach it with abandon and irreverence."

It's Lund's first collection of all-new material since 2015's Dave Cobb-produced studio album Things That Can't Be Undone. In the interim, he released Cover Your Tracks, a celebration of the songwriter's influences, including Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, AC/DC, Marty Robbins, Nancy Sinatra, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and others. It's a solid record in its own right, featuring guest appearances by Hayes Carll and Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson. The covers EP arrives on vinyl for the first time on Record Store Day (April 18).

Read More: 15 of Dave Cobb's Best Lesser-Known Producing Efforts

CD and vinyl copies of Agricultural Tragic are available for pre-order via one of Americana's premiere indie labels, New West Records.

Following the album's release, Lund will play quite a few shows across Canada and the northernmost United States, beginning with an April 27 appearance at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall in Victoria, British Columbia. For additional dates, including Lund's country music festival itinerary, visit his website.

Agricultural Tragic Track Listing

"90 Seconds of Your Time"

"I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey" (Featuring Jaida Dreyer)

"Raining Horses"

"Oklahomans!"

"Grizzly Bear Blues"

"Dance With Your Spurs On"

"Louis L'Amour"

"Never Not Had Horses"

"Ranchin', Ridin', Romance (Two Outta Three Ain't Bad)"

"Rat Patrol"

"Tattoos Blues"

Now Watch: This East Texas Ranch is Giving Abused Horses Hope