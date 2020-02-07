No one needs experience living on a family ranch to write genuine country songs, but that exact backstory sure comes in handy for one of Canada's best singer-songwriters and band leaders, Corb Lund.

As a matter of fact, Lund considers his depictions of the old homestead and other tales of rural life to be part of its own subgenre: Agriculture Tragic, which doubles as the title of the country artist's new album (out April 24).

The album's first single "90 Seconds of Your Time" continues Lund and his band The Hurtin' Albertans' trend of telling stories passed down by his fellow ranchers and rodeo people. Per a press release, it's "a punchy, real-life tale of Lund expressing concerns to a militant mountain guide bent on murder after three mules and a horse mysteriously disappeared from their camp."

The song represents Lund's appreciation for country music's past and his unwillingness to honor just one sub-genre or decade. It also reflects well on a country singer more interested in telling compelling stories than chasing Juno awards at home or Billboard hits in the states.

"There are people who do Western music and they kind of freeze-dry it, like museum style," Lund says in a press release. "I don't do that at all. I'm interested in expressing myself currently. Which is actually what it feels like to have six generations of cowboy heritage thrown into the crazy 21st Century urban setting. I love the traditional style and I use it. But I approach it with abandon and irreverence."

It's Lund's first collection of all-new material since 2015's Dave Cobb-produced album Things That Can't Be Undone. In the interim, he released Cover Your Tracks, a cover song collection celebrating the music of Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show, AC/DC, Marty Robbins, Nancy Sinatra, Willie Nelson, Ray Charles and others. It's a solid record in its own right, featuring guest appearances by Hayes Carll and Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson.

CD and vinyl copies of Agricultural Tragic are available for pre-order via one of the premiere Americana labels, New West Records.

Agricultural Tragic Track Listing:

1. "90 Seconds of Your Time"

2. "Old Men"

3. "I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey" (Ft. Jaida Dreyer)

4. "Raining Horses "

5. "Oklahomans!"

6. "Grizzly Bear Blues"

7. "Dance With Your Spurs On"

8. "Louis L'Amour"

9. "Never Not Had Horses"

10. "Ranchin', Ridin', Romance (Two Outta Three Ain't Bad)"

11. "Rat Patrol"

12. "Tattoos Blues"

