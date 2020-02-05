Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr. to Headline Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma

Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, Jr. are set to headline the Born & Raised Festival, a three-day music festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Billed as "a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us," the festival runs through June 5 through June 7 and will also feature performances from Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Shooter Jennings, Jack Ingram, Kendell Marvel and more.

"Born & Raised Music Festival came to life with an idea to celebrate Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt country music. To us, there is no better place to have it than deep in the heart of Oklahoma, the birthplace of Red Dirt," Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said in a statement. "These genres are showing a resurgence right now on the music scene. People want to celebrate their roots and listen to music that reminds them where they were born and raised. When looking to kick off year one of this event we could think of nobody better than Willie Nelson and Hank Williams Jr. to headline each day."

Weekend General Admission Passes start at $89.50 with reserved seating starting at $159.50. VIP packages start at $469.50. Discounted passes for military and first responders are available and start at $79.50.

Presale passes are on-sale starting Wednesday, Feb. 12. Early bird prices are available on Friday, Feb. 14.

Read More: 20 of the Best Willie Nelson Songs

Born & Raised Festival Line-Up

Willie Nelson & Family

Hank Williams Jr.

Jamey Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Blackberry Smoke

Margo Price

Randy Rogers Band

Shooter Jennings

Parker McCollum

Stoney Larue

Jack Ingram

Hayes Carll

William Clark Green

Cody Canada & The Departed

Paul Cauthen

Flatland Cavalry

The Band of Heathens

Shane Smith & The Saints

Bottle Rockets

Mike and The Moonpies

Zach Bryan

Elizabeth Cook

Kendell Marvel

Tim Montana

Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights