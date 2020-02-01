The studio version of the long-awaited duet between George Strait and Willie Nelson was released in 2019 as part of Strait's 30th studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine.

"Sing One With Willie," written by Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait, and Buddy Cannon, opens with Strait reflecting on his career, but acknowledging that there's one major item he still needs to check off his bucket list: a duet with Willie Nelson.

"I ain't never got to sing on with Willie and I've held it inside long enough," Strait sings. "Now I ain't too proud/ I'm gonna shout it out loud/ I ain't never got to sing one with Willie"

Strait runs through some of the many folks Nelson has collaborated with -- Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Toby Keith and, yes, Julio Iglesias -- and decides he should be next.

The Red Headed Stranger himself comes in at the middle, giving a nod to his fellow Texan and making the dreams of country fans everywhere come true.

"I finally could sing one with Strait/ Well I think that it's been long enough," Nelson sings. "I'm mighty proud/ Just listen to the crowd/ I finally got to sing one with George Strait."

The two men previously performed the song live at the Willie: Life and Songs of An American Outlaw concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Honky Tonk Time Machine features the previously released songs "God and Country Music," "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar," "Codigo," "The Weight of the Badge" and the title track.

'Sing One With Willie' Lyrics:

I've had a wonderful career

But I think it's quite queer

So I'm writing this down in a song

I just couldn't resist

Because it's a nice little twist

And I think you'll agree, this is just wrong

I ain't never got to sing on with Willie

And I've held it inside long enough

Now I ain't too proud

I'm gonna shout it out loud

I ain't never got to sing one with Willie

Now I've heard him with Merle, Waylon and Cash

Jones and Toby, that man is totally gracious

But I'm thinking 'damn, why not me?'

We could even sing it on TV

Just like him and ol' Julio Iglesias

I ain't never got to sing on with Willie

And I've held it inside long enough

Now I ain't too proud

I'm gonna shout it out loud

I ain't never got to sing one with Willie

(Willie) We travel back and forth

Up and down all the highways

Wherever our big buses can go

And I think that it's great

To finally sing one with Strait

And our fans will all love it I know

I finally could sing one with Strait

Well I think that it's been long enough

I'm mighty proud, just listen to the crowd

I finally got to sing one with George Strait

Look at me now I'm singing with Willie

Thank you, man

You just made my career

Well you should've said somethin, Strait

Always though we'd sound great

I finally got to sing one with ol' George

I'm really proud, so I'm shoutin' it out loud

I finally got to sing one with ol' Willie

