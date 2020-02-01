The studio version of the long-awaited duet between George Strait and Willie Nelson was released in 2019 as part of Strait's 30th studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine.
"Sing One With Willie," written by Strait, Willie Nelson, Bubba Strait, and Buddy Cannon, opens with Strait reflecting on his career, but acknowledging that there's one major item he still needs to check off his bucket list: a duet with Willie Nelson.
"I ain't never got to sing on with Willie and I've held it inside long enough," Strait sings. "Now I ain't too proud/ I'm gonna shout it out loud/ I ain't never got to sing one with Willie"
Strait runs through some of the many folks Nelson has collaborated with -- Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Toby Keith and, yes, Julio Iglesias -- and decides he should be next.
The Red Headed Stranger himself comes in at the middle, giving a nod to his fellow Texan and making the dreams of country fans everywhere come true.
"I finally could sing one with Strait/ Well I think that it's been long enough," Nelson sings. "I'm mighty proud/ Just listen to the crowd/ I finally got to sing one with George Strait."
The two men previously performed the song live at the Willie: Life and Songs of An American Outlaw concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
Honky Tonk Time Machine features the previously released songs "God and Country Music," "Every Little Honky Tonk Bar," "Codigo," "The Weight of the Badge" and the title track.
'Sing One With Willie' Lyrics:
I've had a wonderful career
But I think it's quite queer
So I'm writing this down in a song
I just couldn't resist
Because it's a nice little twist
And I think you'll agree, this is just wrong
I ain't never got to sing on with Willie
And I've held it inside long enough
Now I ain't too proud
I'm gonna shout it out loud
I ain't never got to sing one with Willie
Now I've heard him with Merle, Waylon and Cash
Jones and Toby, that man is totally gracious
But I'm thinking 'damn, why not me?'
We could even sing it on TV
Just like him and ol' Julio Iglesias
I ain't never got to sing on with Willie
And I've held it inside long enough
Now I ain't too proud
I'm gonna shout it out loud
I ain't never got to sing one with Willie
(Willie) We travel back and forth
Up and down all the highways
Wherever our big buses can go
And I think that it's great
To finally sing one with Strait
And our fans will all love it I know
I finally could sing one with Strait
Well I think that it's been long enough
I'm mighty proud, just listen to the crowd
I finally got to sing one with George Strait
Look at me now I'm singing with Willie
Thank you, man
You just made my career
Well you should've said somethin, Strait
Always though we'd sound great
I finally got to sing one with ol' George
I'm really proud, so I'm shoutin' it out loud
I finally got to sing one with ol' Willie