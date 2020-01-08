Merle Haggard mourned the loss of fellow country music rebel Elvis Presley in 1977 with "From Graceland to the Promised Land."

MCA released the top five single and its B-side, a cover of "Are You Lonesome Tonight," within two months of Presley's Aug. 16, 1977 passing. It was the only single off the covers-heavy album My Farewell to Elvis.

From the Hag's working man's perspective, Presley represented more than the Louisiana Hayride and a run of country hits spanning from "Baby Let's Play House" (1955) to "Lovin' Arms" (1981). Indeed, Presley's story gets presented here as the Christian testimony of a man with a family-first outlook.

"From Graceland to the Promised Land" Lyrics

From the Sun years of the fifties and the birth of rock and roll

Millions screamed to see him do his thing

Elvis touched the life of every ear that heard him

And they couldn't help but listen when he sang

It's a long way from Memphis to that mansion in the sky

But he kept his faith in Jesus all along

It's a long way from Graceland across Jordan to the Promised Land

But Jesus finally came to lead him home

From the days of Love Me Tender to his mama's last farewell

Some say he knew how long he had to stay

He lived just two days longer than the one who gave him life

And he almost knew the number of the days

It's a long way from Memphis to that mansion in the sky

But he kept his faith in Jesus all along

It's a long way from Graceland across Jordan to the Promised Land

But Jesus finally came to lead him home

It's a long way from Memphis to that mansion in the sky

But he kept his faith in Jesus all along

It's a long way from Graceland across Jordan to the Promised Land

But he kept his favorite Jesus all along

