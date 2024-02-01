The newfound holiday encourages people to "Get Up" early and "Get After It."

Cole Hauser is inspiring people everywhere to seize the day — and he's got just the thing to put a little spring in our step.

The "Yellowstone" star and his Free Rein Coffee Company are launching an initiative to celebrate all who serve their communities. Feb. 1 is officially "National Get Up Day," a holiday that encourages people to "Get Up" early and "Get After It." And if you feel like throwing your hand on the snooze button, they've got just the thing to lift you from the fog. To commemorate "National Get Up Day," Hauser and Free Rein will throw in a free bag of coffee to those who spend $50 or more, inviting bean juice lovers to "pay it forward" and share the bag with a deserving person in their hometown.

In honor of the newfound initiative, Hauser shared his morning routine.

"Whether on set or not, I am always an early riser," he told Good Housekeeping. "I always kick off my days with a cup of American Dirt and a walk with my dog, Mud. Cynthia makes me my first cup — a pour over of American Dirt. That'll really get you going. When not on set, I like to spend as much time as I can with my wife and kids. Think backyard BBQing and high school football games. I'm a very proud dad."

But the "National Get Up Day" isn't just about being productive — it's about doing work that makes your community a better place to be.

"Giving back, especially to those who serve our country and communities, is so important to my family and I," he continued. "It's a big reason why we started Free Rein. There are many great organizations that I also support — like Tunnels to Towers and the Wounded Warrior Foundation — who support veterans. This is important work ... it's truly the least we can do for those who selflessly gave their lives for our country."