Chris Lane has revealed he has tested positive for the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. The 37-year-old country singer shared his diagnosis on his Instagram stories, telling his followers, "Well...COVID finally got me. It finally got my hind end." He continued, "praying the rest of the family doesn't get it."

Lane currently lives in Nashville with his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane, and their 6-month-old son Dutton Walker. Bushnell-Lane had revealed earlier this year that the couple did receive the recommended COVID vaccines. Lane's diagnosis comes ahead of his Fill Them Boots tour which is expected to start back up again on January 13.

According to People, the Omicron is the most contagious variant to date and seems to evade the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. But, medical experts believe people who receive their booster shot can get enough antibodies to stop Omicron from creating an infection.

Lane is one of the few country stars that have shared their positive COVID-19 status, with Brett Eldredge also sharing his positive diagnosis and pushing two shows on his Glow Live Tour. Zac Brown Band, David Allan Coe, and Mark Chesnutt have also been affected by the virus most recently, as well as Dan + Shay who canceled a handful of shows after positive COVID-19 cases popped up in their camp.

Fill Them Boots Tour

Jan 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

Jan 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^

Jan 15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome^

Jan 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore^

Jan 27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^

Jan 29 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House^

Feb 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

Feb 03 -San Diego, CA - SOMA^

Feb 04 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues^

Feb 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic^

Feb 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater^

Feb 17 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune^

Feb 18 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb 19 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Center^+

Feb 25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz^

Feb 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues^

March 04 - Washington DC - The Fillmore^

March 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore^

March 10 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater^

* with Tyler Rich

^ with ERNEST

All dates feature Lily Rose

