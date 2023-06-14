'Chicago Fire' Cast Remembers Favorite Treat Williams Moments From Set

In the wake of Treat Williams' sudden passing, his former Chicago Fire co-stars are paying emotional tribute to the beloved TV actor. On June 12, Williams died at 71 years old in a motorcycle accident in his home state of Vermont. He is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Once a member of Firehouse 51, always a member of Firehouse 51. Heartfelt messages and condolences are pouring out from Williams' former Chicago Fire cast mates. Even former series star Taylor Kinney, whose Season 11 departure from the series he's led since 2012 shocked fans this year, issued a deeply moving statement in honor of his on-screen father.

Williams played Benjamin "Benny" Severide, the father of Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide, on NBC's Chicago Fire from 2013 to 2018. In that time, says Kinney, Williams became a real father figure to the entire cast and crew.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Treat's family," Kinney told People in a statement the day after Williams' death. "He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set. I'll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed."

Emmy-winning NYPD Blue veteran Kim Delaney, who played Benny's ex-wife Jennifer in the series, paid tribute to Williams with an Instagram selfie of the pair smiling on set. "Sooo sad amazing, kind man always," Delaney captioned the throwback photo. "Condolences to all his family. #treatwilliams"

Randy Flager, who plays Harold Capp on the show, posted a selfie of his own to honor his late on-screen co-worker. Flager captioned the sweet snap simply, "A National Treasure."

NBC's One Chicago franchise, which covers Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., came together for a show of unity after Williams' death. Both One Chicago and NBC posted a captivating image of the late star smiling on set, along with the heartfelt tribute, "It's been an honor to watch the great Treat Williams. Our condolences to Treat Williams' family and friends. He will be missed."

