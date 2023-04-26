While Chicago Fire fans may already be missing Kelly Severide, Taylor Kinney hasn't gone anywhere. The actor made his first red carpet appearance after it was announced he'd be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the popular drama.

On Saturday, April 15, Kinney attended the 2023 MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event at the Circuit of The Americas race track in Austin, Texas. The event supported the non-profit organization MotoUp, which supports military communities through motosports events. Kinney was all smiles at the event, with his girlfriend, Ashley Cruger, on his arm.

"Thanks for stopping by @taylorkinney111 to see what we're doing to help out our #veterans," the organization's Instagram account wrote, posting a photo with Kinney and Cruger on the red carpet.

Kinny has starred on Chicago Fire as Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the series first premiered back in 2012. The show's popularity led to two spinoff series, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., with all three series dubbed "One Chicago" and airing on NBC on Wednesdays. Fans were shocked to hear that due to personal matters, the actor would be stepping away to take a leave of absence after so many years on the show.

When word first got out that Kinney would be stepping away, fans theorized what this could mean for his character. Would the show kill off Severide, such a pivotal member of Firehouse 51?

Season 11 Episode 15, "Damage Control," answered all of our questions, explaining that Severide would be leaving to attend "the best arson investigation training program in the world." The door was left open for the fan-favorite character to return to the series at some point, so that's a relief for fans worried this meant he'd be stepping away for good.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays on NBC and was recently renewed for season 12.

