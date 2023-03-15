'Chicago Fire': Jesse Spencer Set to Return as Matt Casey in Season 11 Following Taylor Kinney's Exit

It looks as if fan-favorite actor Jesse Spencer is making a much-anticipated return to NBC's hit series Chicago Fire during its 11th season. The Australian actor, best known for his role as Matt Casey, will reprise his character in the 18th episode, Variety reports. While the details of his storyline remain a mystery, this return is certainly exciting news for the show's loyal viewers.

Spencer starred as Casey in the first nine seasons of Chicago Fire before exiting the series during season 10. At that time, Casey's character moved to Oregon, taking on a new job. Spencer's decision to leave the show was fueled by his desire to spend more time with his family after working in television for nearly two decades.

In recent years, Spencer ventured back to his homeland, spending six months in Australia to film a lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series Last Days of the Space Age. However, this isn't the first time Spencer has returned to Chicago Fire since his departure. He also made a cameo in the season 10 finale, when he attended the wedding of his on-screen best friend, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

Spencer's reappearance in season 11 comes at a crucial time for the One Chicago universe, which has experienced some recent exits. Kinney is currently on a temporary leave of absence due to personal reasons, with his character Severide being written off as attending an out-of-town arson investigation training program. Additionally, co-creator and co-showrunner Derek Haas is set to leave the franchise at the end of season 11.

Even with several notable members of the team leaving, Chicago Fire continues to heat up NBC. You can catch Spencer's return as Casey in the 18th episode of season 11.

