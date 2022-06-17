Carrie Underwood Performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Carrie Underwood celebrated her album release on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, performing her country-rock song, "Pink Champagne." Appearing in front of her band, the singer looked phenomenal wearing cut-off shorts and a button fringe top, owning the stage. The whole performance gives off a powerful vibe, complete with a pink background and "champagne bubbles" on the walls.

Underwood can be heard singing, "There ain't no last call, counting down on the clock/ I can have all I want, don't be cutting me off/ 'Cause too much of your good love ain't a bad thing/ And your kiss got me wishing I could bottle it up/ Every sip to my lips is a sweet sugar rush/ 'Cause your love gets me more buzzed than pink champagne."

"Pink Champagne" appears on Underwood's new release, Denim & Rhinestones, and follows her Grammy-winning album, My Savior. Underwood is set to embark on a headlining tour starting on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, joined by Jimmie Allen. During the 43-date tour, she is expected to hit arenas around the United States including in New Orleans, Miami, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Seattle to name a few. The country singer is also planning to add more dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency Show.

Advertisement

Underwood also performed two of her songs, "Crazy Angles" and "Velvet Heartbreak," on Good Morning America.

"Denim & Rhinestones Tour" dates:

Oct. 15 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Oct. 22 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 27 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Oct. 31 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 2 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 3 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 5 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 12 - Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Feb. 2 - Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Feb. 4 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 6 - Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 10 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 11 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 14 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 17 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb. 18 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb. 21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 24 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 2 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

March 4 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 11 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

March 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

March 14 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 16 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center

March 17 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Related Videos