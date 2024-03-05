Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Isaiah's 9th Birthday With Impressive, Sports-Themed Cake

Isaiah's birthday theme falls line with his parents' passions for fitness and sports.

For his 9th birthday, Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah Fisher, got the absolute coolest birthday cake. His mom shared multiple shots from different angles on Instagram of the taekwondo-themed work of edible art.

"Today, we got to celebrate our sweet Isaiah turning 9!!!!," Underwood wrote in the caption. "Oh, how time flies...we got to party doing one of his favorite things...taekwondo! So fun to see the kids learning some new things. And what an amazing cake from [Ivey Cake Store]!!! It was as yummy as it was cool!"

Ivey Cake Store is owned by Ivey Childers, a longtime friend of Underwood's and the CEO of Southbound tequila.

Underwood posted the images on Sunday (March 3). Isaiah's birthday was the prior Tuesday (Feb. 27).

Taekwondo makes sense for Isaiah's birthday theme. Beyond it being a common enough special interest for 9 year olds, it's a sport, in line with dad Mike Fisher's pro hockey past, and a great form of exercise, which surely gets Mom's approval.

The cake is topped by a taekwondo student. Presumably, Isaiah is either studying the martial art or interested in beginning his training.

At age 5, Isaiah made his recording debut as his mom's duet partner on "Little Drummer Boy," as heard on her Christmas album My Gift.

Currently, Isaiah's younger sibling Jacob is 5. For his birthday in January, the youngster enjoyed ice hockey during a frigid, icy stretch in Nashville. He, too, got a sports-themed cake: one of a basketball-playing bear.

"A special birthday for a special 5 year old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate!" Underwood wrote in the caption of an Instagram carousel. "What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn't have wanted it any other way!"

