Carrie Underwood Just Announced an Exciting Addition to Her Fitness Brand

If your New Year's resolution involves working out more, Carrie Underwood's got a playlist for you. Carr-Dio by Carrie's Country features music curated by Underwood with fitness in mind. The digital station is now available exclusively on the SiriusXM app. It'll be available on satellite channel 105, as well, but for only four days: Jan. 5- 8.

"One of the easiest ways to spice up a workout is with music," Underwood told SiriusXM. "If you find the right jam and you get into it and you can dance in between sets and have a good time with it ... Listen to music that makes you happy or pumps you up, and go for it!"

Workout advice from Underwood will be sprinkled in amid such high-energy songs as one of her favorite jock jams: Falling in Reverse's "Watch the World Burn."

"It switches gears a lot, and it's kind of an epic song," she explained. "Whenever you get a song that is just epic —like, it's long and visual and switching cadence— I always think that's cool. So that one gets me going,"

As for the rest of the Carr-Dio playlist, Underwood said that curating songs was "all about just picking music that makes you feel good. I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with— it kind of depends on my mood and what I'm doing."

The channel is the latest extension of Underwood's fitness brand. She already had her fit52 fitness app, her Calia clothing line and the book "Find Your Path." In addition, she has a sponsorship deal with Body Armor sports drinks.

Underwood's other plans for 2024 include new dates for Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency— a high-energy stage show with aerial moves that require the singer to stay physically fit.