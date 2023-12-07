Miranda Lambert Shares Heartfelt Message for Friend Carrie Underwood

"You are an icon in every sense of the word."

Miranda Lambert was in attendance on Wednesday (Dec. 6) at one of Carrie Underwood's Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency concerts. Lambert chronicled her night with an Instagram carousel of photos and videos that show glimpses at her fellow country star's ambitious stage show.

"This show is so well thought out and it is a perfect reflection of her and what a career she has built," Lambert wrote in the caption. "The lights, fire, music, production, sparkles and most importantly that voice. Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word. We've both been on this journey for 20 years and I'm proud of both of us for staying the course and dreamin' big. Like you said, cheers to us and I'm proud to be in your corner. Thanks for having me last night. Blown away. Literally."

Lambert added that the last slide, which shows Underwood belting out the hymn "How Great Thou Art" "will take you to church."

Underwood returned the favor, sharing a backstage snapshot of the two stars as well as a caption of her own.

"We've both been at this thing for a while now...Seen a lot. Done a lot. Sang a lot. Through it all, it's nice to know you've got great people in your corner," Underwood wrote. "Thanks for coming to the show last night, Miranda! Cheers to Vegas and cheers to us for all we've accomplished and to whatever comes next."

On Sunday, Underwood attended one of Lambert's Vegas residency dates. Underwood took to her Instagram stories to share highlights from the night, first showing a photo of the two singers backstage.

"Just a couple country girls hanging out in Vegas, " Underwood wrote. The "Before He Cheats" singer wore an oversized, plaid sports coat while Lambert wore a t-shirt, black leather jacket and jeans.