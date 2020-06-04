Carrie Underwood announced that she'll release her first full-length Christmas album this year. Country Now reports that the country superstar made the announcement on June 3 during a virtual fan club party.

Underwood previously released a holiday edition of her Carnival Ride album, featuring "Do You Hear What I Hear," "O Holy Night," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "What Child is This?" and "The First Noel."

The singer announced that she'll release the album before the 2020 holiday season. The track listing has not yet been revealed.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Deals With Unwanted House Guest in TikTok Debut

Underwood recently released the fitness book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are currently starring in the documentary Mike and Carrie: God & Country, a four-part film series focusing on the couple's marriage, family and faith.

"Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life. This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God's faithfulness in all situations," Fisher said in a press release.

In a statement, Underwood said she and Fisher wanted to share their stories and faith in God with the world.

"We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God," Underwood said.

Underwood released her album Cry Pretty in 2018. She wrapped up her hugely successful Cry Pretty 360 Tour, featuring Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, in October of 2019.

Now Watch: