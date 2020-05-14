Hannah Mulholland Leaves Country Trio Runaway June

Runaway June's Hannah Mulholland announced today (May 14) that she's leaving the group.

"We have spent 5 years chasing dreams, climbing mountains, conquering things we never imagined possible and having lots of fun along the way," she writes in a statement posted on Twitter. "I am so thankful for the opportunities I have had, and all of the amazing people I have met along the way. Our great team, supportive label, amazing fans and all of our champions at country radio... You guys have changed my life forever."

Mulholland, a Los Angeles native, formed Runaway June in 2015 with fellow California native Jennifer Wayne, a granddaughter of John Wayne, and Floridian Naomi Cooke. Mulholland sang low harmonies and played mandolin in the group.

Hit single "Buy My Own Drinks" is one of several highlights off the band's self-titled 2018 EP and its 2019 debut album Blue Roses. Other noteworthy songs include debut single "Lipstick," EP cut "Wild West" and Blue Roses' other single, "Head Over Heels."

Additional milestones for the country trio include a spot alongside Maddie & Tae on Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty 360 Tour plus a 2018 Best New Vocal Group nomination from the ACM (Academy of Country Music) and a 2019 CMT nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year (for "Buy My Own Drinks").

More recently, the group performed at CRS' (Country Radio Seminar) New Faces of Country concert back in February alongside Ingrid Andress, Morgan Evans, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

"I've dreamt these dreams since I was 5 years old, and I feel so fortunate to have gotten these chances and been a part of this incredible journey," she adds.

Mulholland closed her statement by encouraging fans to follow her future creative ventures.

