George Strait, Carrie Underwood + More Nominated for Billboard Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) nominees are in, and country music's well represented across several major categories.

Luke Combs (Billboard Chart Achievement Award), Blake Shelton (Top Selling Song) and Dan + Shay (Top Duo/Group) compete in popular music's big leagues this year, while the country-specific categories spotlight everyone from George Strait to Kane Brown.

Brown, who's never been nominated for a CMA Award despite multiple years of airplay success, picked up three nominations.

In addition, Garth Brooks will received the BBMAs' Icon Award.

Top nominees from other genres include Nudie suit enthusiast Post Malone, who earned 16 nominations.

Kelly Clarkson will host this year's show. It will air live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Wed., Oct. 14 on NBC. The show was originally slated for April 29, but it got moved due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here's a full list of categories with country artists as nominees. As you might imagine, we skip quite a few categories mentioning awards show regular Taylor Swift and the duo of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Lizzo "Truth Hurts"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours"

Maren Morris "The Bones"

Old Dominion "One Man Band"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses"

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown "Experiment"

Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"

Maren Morris "Girl"

Thomas Rhett "Center Point Road"

Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"

