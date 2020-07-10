Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Mike Fisher, Shares Their Adorable Childhood Photos

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2020 and the country superstar marked the occasion with a couple of adorable throwback photos of the couple in their youth.

"Hey you two crazy kids," Underwood wrote on social media. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"

Underwood even used the opportunity to poke fun at her husband's ultra-'90s bowl cut hairdo.

These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212 ! Here's to many many more...without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for the Nashville Predators, met in late 2008 backstage at one of her concerts. Fisher was a friend of Underwood's bass player Mark Childers, who'd been trying to set up the two for a while. They got engaged in 2009 and married in 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Isaiah Michael Fisher. In 2019, the couple welcomed second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Underwood and Fisher frequently share their family outings on social media. Recently, the couple took up beekeeping and channeled their favorite Yellowstone characters for a horseback ride in Wyoming.

