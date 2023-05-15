Luke Bryan's Spouse Caroline Fights Back Tears Over the 'Cutest' Mother's Day Gift

What Caroline Bryan deemed "the cutest thing I've ever gotten" for Mother's Day was a simple and sweet gift from Tate, her 12-year-old child with her spouse, country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan. It's simply a pink-and-white, floral backgrounded holiday greeting card that reads "Mom, the older I get, the more I realize just how blessed I am that God gave me you."

"Tate gave me a card and when I opened [it] up, this fell out," Caroline said in an Instagram story video which shows the card and a stack of $1s and $5s. What's more tender is that Caroline sounds like she's laughing until she's crying about the kind gesture.

Tate is the couple's youngest child. He has a 15-year-old sibling named Bo. The Bryan family adopted three now-adult children --Til, Jordan and Kris-- after the deaths of Luke's sister and brother-in-law.

In April, Kris shared on social media that she'd gotten a tattoo at the same time as her adoptive mother.

Advertisement

"This is why we can't be alone together for too long, but I love it," Kris wrote about what appears to be a close relationship.



Caroline's social media presence is often as light-hearted as her Mother's Day post. She frequently chronicles harmless pranks and schemes involving not just the couple and their kids but also Luke's fun-loving mother, LeClaire Bryan.

For example, during the Dec. 2020 round of Pranksmas hijinks, Luke convinced Caroline that she'd damaged one of his prized sports collectables: Tim Tebow's Heisman trophy. A day later, Caroline alarmed LeClaire with a recording of a rooster.

In all, the family that pranks together stays together -- and jokes aside, they give each other the most thoughtful and simple gifts.