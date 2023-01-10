Garth Brooks is officially inked. The singer has shared details about new tattoos that honor his mom, his wife Trisha Yearwood and his three daughters.

The tattoos came about as the result of a promise to his youngest daughter, Allie Colleen. The original deal was that he would get a tattoo after headlining Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland in 2014. Those five shows were unfortunately canceled due to license issues, but when he played the stadium for five nights in September 2022, the agreement was back on. Brooks not only held up his end of the bargain, but he went all out, getting tattoos dedicated to all the special women in his life.

"When we announced Ireland this year, she reminded me of my promise," Brooks shared on a recent episode of Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton. "So with me forever, I'll take the five women in my life: my mother, my three daughters and [wife] Miss [Trisha] Yearwood, all in places on my body."

Brooks expanded upon the details of the tattoos, saying they can be found on his left chest, left back and a sleeve going down his arm. He chose the positioning of the tattoos so that his daughters, wife and mom will have his back, be by his side and be close to his heart forever.

"I know my three daughters have my back and are by my side 'til I'm in the grave," he adds. "But something about having them inked on your skin right here, by your side the rest of your life - [is] pretty frickin' cool. So my mother is on my shoulder, and Miss Yearwood is right here on my heart."

The singer also brought up the tattoos in an episode of his Facebook show, Inside Studio G, in response to a fan's question about them. He shared that they features an ivy design, which is a reflection of his mom and daughter's gardening hobby.

"The design is all about ivy," he says. "My mom was a green thumb, oldest daughter's a green thumb, and it has the dates in my life of the people that made me want to live this life. I never understood it, but having your three girls by your side the rest of your life -- it's like you know they're going to be there anyway -- but it's pretty cool to have it in ink."

Brooks has yet to show the tattoos, but he says fans may catch a glimpse of the one on his arm depending on the shirt he wears.

