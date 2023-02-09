Cold beers and baby Clydesdales. Doesn't get much better than that.

Budweiser has welcomed four newborn Clydesdale horses, the official mascot of the beer brand. And although the adorable new recruits won't be featured in Budweiser's Super Bowl commercials this Sunday (as per tradition), all four foals will instead host their very own Super Bowl watch party. It's the first time Anheuser-Busch has trotted out the talent for a watch-along event, and tickets to the steed-studded celebration are already sold out.

Dubbed the Football and Foals SBLVII Watch Party, the event will be held at the Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales. For $100, lucky football fans will get to watch the Super Bowl and meet all four Clydesdale foals, named Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor.

Born in January at the Warm Springs Ranch, the newest foals are in excellent spirits, despite the fact that their TV stardom will have to wait a few more years. Ranch caretakers told Fox 5 Atlanta that the foursome have been "enjoying the brisk winter weather" while exploring the grounds of their Missouri digs.

Advertisement

Budweiser has used Clydesdale horses in its marketing since 1933, when the CEO of Anheuser-Busch was gifted a beer wagon and six Clydesdales to celebrate the end of Prohibition. (Big 1923 vibes.) Today, the beer brand has traveling teams of Clydesdales. Each horse must complete years of training before making a traveling team -- or achieving Super Bowl commercial stardom.

Budweiser's latest crop of newborns stand at just 3 feet tall and weigh about 150 pounds, and the upstarts have a long way to go before they can get on a traveling team. Some of the requirements are about time: each traveling Clydesdale must be at least four years old to make the cut. And other requirements require...well...bulk. We're talking anywhere between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds of bulk.

That's a lot of chicken wings and celery sticks. But, hey, host enough Super Bowl parties and they may just make weight.