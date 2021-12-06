Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty Made His Own TV Christmas Movie With His Wife Kimberly

The Hallmark Channel has so many familiar faces we love seeing season after season, but we always get excited when they start bringing in new stars. Brant Daugherty is one of the newest faces to appear on the feel-good network and we love him! He's got the classic movie star good looks and appears to be an actual family man at home, which makes him perfect for Hallmark fans to root for.

Daugherty grew up in Mason, Ohio but earned his film degree at Columbia College Chicago before moving out to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in Hollywood. His big break came in 2010 when he landed the recurring role of Noel Kahn on the popular high school drama, Pretty Little Liars. He also landed recurring roles on Days of Our Lives as well as the popular TV show Army Wives before competing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Though he's definitely best known for Pretty Little Liars among a younger audience, he's also appeared in the feature films Fifty Shades Freed and The Starving Games, the Charlie Sheen series Anger Management, Netflix's Dear White People, Relationship Status and the Hulu series Freakish.

But we love Daugherty because he's one of the fresh new faces to start appearing on the Hallmark Channel. Though so far he's only appeared in a few Hallmark movies -- Mingle All the Way, Just for the Summer, Timeless Love and The Baker's Son, he's appeared in numerous "Hallmark adjacent" TV films. Merry Kissmas, Another Tango and Accidentally Engaged are all fun romantic comedies. Whether he's playing a celeb that falls for an aspiring actress or a caterer or who meets the love of a lifetime, his filmography speaks for itself and makes him a perfect rising Hallmark star.

Read More: Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Has a Personal Connection to New Film 'Five More Minutes'

Daugherty even wrote his own holiday film, A Christmas Movie Christmas, with his wife Kim Hidalgo which aired on UPtv in 2019. The movie follows two sisters with very different opinions on Christmas who end up (thanks to Santa) in a perfect little Christmas community straight out of a holiday movie. Hidalgo and Daugherty play love interests in the movie which they started working on together while they were still dating a couple of years prior.

"It was a dumb idea I had that turned into something once we started working together," Brant told Telegram.

"I appreciate you pulling me into it," Kimberly laughs and says. "But, really, he was the one who came up with the concept."

Actress Kimberly Hidalgo started dating Daugherty in 2016 and he popped the question on a trip to Amsterdam in 2018. The following year they tied the knot and recently welcomed their first baby together, a son named Wilder David Daugherty. They shared some seriously adorable photos on social media and we have no doubt the actor is fully embracing his new role as dad.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos